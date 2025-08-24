KAJ Labs Integrates Hive MCP To Power AI Agents With Real-Time Blockchain Context

2025/08/24 18:11
Hive Intelligence, a blockchain infrastructure platform that provides AI agents with integrated access to real-time on-chain data, today announced a strategic collaboration with KAJ Labs, a decentralized research company designed to advance AI and blockchain technology. With partnership, KAJ Labs is well-positioned to advance its vision of developing the Web3 world, where blockchain and artificial intelligence efficiently combine to power innovative enterprise tools.

Hive Intelligence is a blockchain infrastructure network with expertise in enabling AI agents to interact with real-time, cross-chain blockchain data via an integrated API. On the other hand, KAJ Labs is an innovative research firm specializing in building advanced solutions in blockchain, AI, and Web3 infrastructure. It is the company that developed the on-chain business platform Atua AI.

KAJ Brings Real-Time Data to its Lithosphere Using Hive MCP

The core of this alliance is the integration of Hive MCP (Model Context Protocol) infrastructure into KAJ Labs’ Lithosphere platform. By incorporating Hive’s decentralized computational capabilities, KAJ Labs is well equipped to power its Lithosphere (AI-driven cross-chain) ecosystem with real-time on-chain intelligence and supercharge the functionalities of its AI-powered multi-chain tools, like Imagen, Colle AI, etc.

With this synergy, KAJ Labs leverages Hive MCP infrastructure to power its AI agents with a powerful ability to evaluate and respond to a broad range of changes in on-chain activities. The infusion of Hive Intelligence powers KAJ Labs’ AI agents with real-time learning, adapting, and making contextual-conscious decisions; a development that enables them to enhance people’s experiences in the Web3 space.

Hive’s real-time, LLM cross-chain blockchain data, which provides in-depth comprehension of on-chain behaviour, enables KAJ’s Lithosphere platform to automate multi-chain interactions and decision making. KAJ’s AI agents can now have access to on-chain data across multiple chains by simply conducting natural language queries. They are effectively armed to keep pace with market changes and make instant decisions like analytics, trading, etc. Furthermore, KaJ Labs’ developers and researchers now have powerful tools to create strong, real-time solutions powered by Hive’s cutting-edge MCP.

Unleashing Real-Time Intelligence for AI Components

The alliance between Hive Intelligence and KAJ Labs holds huge promise for robust use cases in the Web3 environment. As AI agents continue to mature, specialist infrastructures like Hive MCP will continue to play an essential role in enabling them to operate efficiently within the decentralized landscape. By streamlining access to structured on-chain data, Hive Intelligence is dismantling obstacles for AI integration and unleashing opportunities for development across Web3.

For KAJ Labs, this partnership is essential for its cross-chain network, as explained above. The alliance will help its developers/researchers to actualize the platform’s mission: to produce strong, decentralized enterprise solutions while promoting adoption and user interaction in Web3.

Nicholas Otieno is a fintech writer specializing in cryptocurrency markets. Since 2019, he has written articles to educate readers about cryptocurrency and its substantial positive impact on global prosperity. Nicholas is a Bitcoin holder, believing firmly in its fundamentals.
His work has been featured in publications such as Finance Magnates, Blockchain.News, Bitcoin Magazine, Coincub, and among others. When he’s not writing, Nicholas enjoys performing domestic tasks, spending time with friends, listening to music, and watching football.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/kaj-labs-integrates-hive-mcp-to-power-ai-agents-with-real-time-blockchain-context/

