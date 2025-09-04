Kamino Cuts Liquidation Penalties by 90% Following Jupiter Lend’s Success

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/04 03:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01232-3.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001609-0.61%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692+1.62%

TLDR

  • Kamino reduces liquidation penalties by 90% to stay competitive with Jupiter Lend.
  • Jupiter Lend quickly gains 13.56% market share, pressuring Kamino’s position.
  • Kamino’s new liquidation system benefits users by reducing penalties for borrowers.
  • Jupiter Lend’s rise forces Kamino to adapt, promoting healthier DeFi market competition.

Kamino Protocol has responded to growing competition from Jupiter Lend by significantly reducing its liquidation penalties. This move is seen as an effort to maintain its dominance in Solana’s lending market, as Jupiter Lend rapidly increases its market share. The changes benefit users and indicate the rising importance of competitive forces in DeFi lending.

Kamino Slashes Liquidation Penalties by 90%

Kamino, Solana’s largest lending protocol, has introduced significant changes to its liquidation penalty system. On September 1, 2025, the platform announced that its liquidation penalties had been reduced from 1% to 0.1%, representing a 90% decrease. Additionally, Kamino has modified its unwinding process to implement smaller liquidation increments, now at 10% instead of 20%.

These changes come in response to the rapid growth of Jupiter Lend, a competitor that launched with a superior liquidation system and lower penalties. The shift in Kamino’s system is aimed at making it more forgiving for borrowers, offering better conditions during liquidation events.

According to Kamino co-founder Marius Ciubotariu, while partial liquidation increments may help, they are not always the ideal solution for all market conditions. In declining markets, larger increments might better protect collateral values.

Kamino Faces Growing Competition from Jupiter Lend

Jupiter Lend, which launched in 2025, has quickly gained traction in Solana’s lending market. Within just one week of launching, Jupiter Lend amassed over $490 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), capturing 13.56% of the market share.

During the same period, Kamino’s TVL in SOL-denominated assets decreased by 8.75%, falling from 14.05M SOL to 12.82M SOL.

Jupiter Lend’s success is attributed to its competitive liquidation engine and low penalties. Jupiter COO Kash Dhanda recently emphasized that their superior system provides a “genuine edge” over Kamino and other rivals. This swift rise has pressured Kamino to update its systems in order to retain its dominance.

Benefits of Competitive DeFi Lending Markets

The increased competition between Kamino and Jupiter Lend is seen as beneficial for Solana’s lending ecosystem. Lower liquidation penalties and the introduction of more efficient systems ultimately favor borrowers, allowing them to avoid harsh penalties during times of market volatility.

DeFi market participants have welcomed the heightened competition, as it pushes lending protocols to continuously improve their offerings. If Kamino had not updated its liquidation system, Jupiter Lend’s rapid rise could have led to a more dominant position within the market, making it harder for Kamino to compete.

This dynamic is a clear indication that DeFi lending protocols must put users first to maintain their market share. The reduced liquidation penalties, in particular, reflect a shift towards more user-centric models that ensure fairer and more transparent lending experiences.

The post Kamino Cuts Liquidation Penalties by 90% Following Jupiter Lend’s Success appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1576+44.05%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002803+55.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00756+0.93%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08782+13.06%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22159+3.57%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/04 04:36
Partager
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035+3.00%
Partager
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem