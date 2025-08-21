Kansas City Fed’s Schmid shows hesitation about widely expected September rate cut

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 20:23
MemeCore
M$0.42918-5.04%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000537-5.92%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0854+0.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.05167+1.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.573-1.56%
Kansas City Fed President Schmid on inflation: The last mile is pretty hard

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Schmid expressed doubt about lowering interest rates in September, saying policymakers still have more work to do on inflation.

Speaking to CNBC from the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Schmid pushed back on market pricing that points strongly to the Federal Open Market Committee lowering its key borrowing rate next month.

“We’re in a really good spot, and I think we really have to have very definitive data to be moving that policy rate right now,” he said during a “Squawk Box” interview that aired Thursday. “In September, we’ll get around tables and we’ll collaborate and we’ll figure it out, but yeah, I think there’s a lot to be said between now and September.”

Schmid is a voter this year on the rate-setting FOMC. The Kansas City Fed each year hosts the Jackson Hole gathering, which on Friday will feature Chair Jerome Powell’s closely watched keynote speech.

The comments come with markets pricing in a nearly 80% chance of a quarter percentage point reduction at the Sept. 16-17 meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch.

President Donald Trump and other White House officials have been applying aggressive pressure on the Fed to cut, maintaining that tariffs are not aggravating inflation and lower interest rates are needed to spark the housing market and lower government borrowing costs.

However, Schmid said he’s not convinced that the Fed is making enough progress toward its 2% inflation goal.

“It seems like that last mile is pretty hard, and I’m one of a lot of folks that believe that there is a real, hard, true cost to that last percent of inflation that’s in the system,” he said. “We might see a tick up. I would say that the inflation number’s probably closer to three than it is two, and I think we’ve got some work to do.”

Normally outside the political fray, the Fed has found itself at the center of multiple controversies lately, from Trump’s push for lower rates to questions raised over the massive renovation project at two of its Washington, D.C. buildings.

A new wrinkle emerged Wednesday when Trump and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte accused Fed Governor Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud. Pulte alleged on social media and a CNBC interview Wednesday that Cook illegally took out federally backed loans on properties in Michigan and Georgia. Trump demanded that Cook resign, but she said she won’t be “bullied” into leaving her post.

“We have responsibilities as professionals, inside the Federal Reserve. I’m sure she’ll handle matters as she needs to handle them,” Schmid said of the case.

Asked about the pressure generally being applied to central bank policy makers, he said: “Great steel is tested by fire. So, so let’s have the conversation. It’s more important, actually, that the American public has an understanding what the Fed is and what it does, and that they have a value proposition about what we do.”

Minutes from the July meeting released Wednesday showed officials concerned about both inflation and unemployment. Schmid said he thinks the labor market is in “solid” shape.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/21/kansas-city-feds-schmid-shows-hesitation-about-widely-expected-september-rate-cut.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.4596+4.29%
NODE
NODE$0.09942+26.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001864+2.92%
Partager
PANews2025/03/16 11:12
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4837+2.28%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005662+12.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01607+1.83%
U
U$0.01495-21.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.59-1.45%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply