Kanye West Debuts YZY Token: Another Celeb Pump and Dump?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 18:41
B
B$0.54094-4.79%
Solana
SOL$183.4+0.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.97-2.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.06482+0.74%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-2.38%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002939-1.77%
YZY
YZY$0.947+89.40%

Key Notes

  • YZY token surged 6,800% before crashing to $1.15.
  • Insiders allegedly controlled 94% of supply.
  • Analysts warn of manipulation risks in the liquidity pool.

Popular American hip-hop star Kanye West has launched a new crypto token, YZY, on the Solana

SOL
$184.9



24h volatility:
2.1%


Market cap:
$99.87 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.58 B

blockchain.

The cryptocurrency triggered an immediate frenzy among traders and fans, recording $3 billion in market cap within 40 minutes of the announcement.


The hype was amplified by the rapper’s direct promotion on social media and a $20,000 launch prize pool. At its peak, YZY’s price jumped by 6,800%, hitting $3.16 before profit-taking dragged it down.

West announced that YZY would also be tied to his Yeezy fashion empire, functioning as a payment method on the brand’s online store.

However, 70% of the total supply remains under Ye’s control, raising concerns about centralization and price manipulation.

Insider Concerns

Despite its flashy debut, the YZY launch quickly drew criticism. On-chain analysts revealed that only YZY tokens were added to its liquidity pool, rather than pairing with a stablecoin such as USDC. This setup allows developers to manipulate liquidity and sell tokens at high prices, causing a sudden dump.

Lookonchain reported suspicious activity, including insider wallets buying early and cashing out millions. One insider wallet allegedly turned $450,000 into nearly $1.5 million in profit.

Coinbase director Conor Grogan highlighted that insiders initially controlled 94% of the supply, with a single multisig wallet holding 87% before distribution.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency’s market cap is $345 million. The token is currently trading around $1.15, down by over 50% in the past 24 hours.

The Risky World of Celebrity Tokens

The controversy mirrors other celebrity token rugpulls. Earlier this year, Argentina’s President Javier Milei faced backlash after promoting the LIBRA token, which crashed after hitting $4 billion in value.

The U.S. President Donald Trump’s TRUMP

TRUMP
$8.66



24h volatility:
1.4%


Market cap:
$1.73 B



Vol. 24h:
$329.66 M

meme coin also stirred debate earlier this year. The token has lost more than $7 billion in market cap since its peak, currently trading around $8.66.

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo project, launched in 2021, was also branded a rugpull after failing to deliver on its promises.

Under mounting legal pressure, Paul began partial reimbursements in 2024, though lawsuits alleging fraud remain unresolved.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News

Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/kanye-west-debuts-yzy-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) becomes 2025's hottest viral meme coin in crypto with Layer 2 technology, $777k giveaway, and $10M raised in presale.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5605+0.68%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000104+0.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0955-5.44%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 19:15
Partager
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance, which is one of the recent additions to the Ethereum ecosystem, is emerging in new stature following the fact that it has invited comparisons with meme-coin giant Shiba Inu (SHIB). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently worth $0.035 in presale stage 6. Early investors in the project are assured of a minimum 400% return […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+0.89%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+0.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002507+5.33%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 19:30
Partager
Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

Some projects are gaining currency with their distinct potential and significant sponsorship of investors.
Solana
SOL$184.34+1.36%
XRP
XRP$2.9049+0.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-1.87%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/21 17:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Why This Viral Meme Coin ‘Little Pepe’ Is the Talk of Crypto in 2025, Presale Ongoing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gets Compared to Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why a Top XRP Investor Believes This Under-$0.005 Token Could Outperform XRP, SOL, and DOGE in 2025

YZY price prediction: Can hype sustain YZY above $1?

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets