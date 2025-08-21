Kanye West launches ‘YZY’ memecoin on Solana

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 12:35
Jupiter
JUP$0.4998+2.62%
Solana
SOL$187.09+3.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10244+2.33%
Capverse
CAP$0.06425-1.78%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003654-29.24%
YZY
YZY$1.171+134.20%

Rapper Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the launch of YZY, a token built on the Solana blockchain.

Summary

  • Kanye West launched YZY, a new token on Solana, with an ecosystem including Ye Pay and YZY Card.
  • The token briefly reached a $3.2B market cap before retracing.
  • Analysts flagged insider activity despite anti-sniping measures.

The rapper and entrepreneur revealed the project on Aug. 21 in a post on X, where he described the project as the foundation of a “new economy, built on chain.” Kanye West’s memecoin debut was met with immediate market enthusiasm, briefly pushing its valuation to $3.2 billion before settling closer to $1.3 billion as of press time.

Building the YZY Money ecosystem

The token is positioned as the core of a new financial system branded YZY Money, which also includes Ye Pay, a crypto-focused payments processor, and YZY Card, a spending tool designed for global use in both YZY and USD Coin (USDC). 

The project aims to challenge centralized financial structures and lower costs for merchants who typically incur high fees when processing credit card transactions. Ye has presented YZY as the foundation of a larger ecosystem that will promote payments, commerce, and the adoption of digital currencies, positioning it as more than just a speculative asset.

Distribution of YZY is structured through public allocations, liquidity reserves, and long-term vesting tranches tied to Yeezy Investments LLC. To maintain transparency, the vesting procedure is carried out on-chain through Jupiter (JUP) Lock, an audited protocol on Solana (SOL).

The project implemented an anti-sniping mechanism by deploying 25 contract addresses, of which only one was randomly selected as the official YZY contract. This system, according to its documentation, was intended to deter automated bots and create a fairer trading environment for retail participants.

Early concerns and market reaction

Blockchain experts have already noted unusual activity in YZY, despite efforts to portray it as a fair launch. According to Lookonchain, several insider wallets seemed to have had prior knowledge of the correct contract address, which enabled them to purchase tokens before the general public.

One wallet even attempted to buy YZY a day before the official launch, raising questions about equal access for traders.

YZY can be traded on Solana’s Meteora platform, with the project’s published pool providing liquidity. Its sharp price fluctuations during the first day highlight the risks associated with celebrity-backed tokens as well as the speculative excitement surrounding Ye’s entry into the crypto space.

Source: https://crypto.news/kanye-west-launches-yzy-memecoin-on-solana-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.156395+2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02227+1.78%
Sign
SIGN$0.06862+0.95%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.95+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,629.94+0.01%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-2.63%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

A powerful coalition of crypto exchanges, payment firms, law enforcement agencies, and security researchers has unveiled the Beacon Network, a new initiative designed to trace and freeze illicit cryptocurrency in real time. The network, announced Wednesday by blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, is being described as the industry’s first “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05192+1.36%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002739-3.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst