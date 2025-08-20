Kanye West still hasn’t released a crypto token, despite rumors

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:36
Threshold
T$0.01586-3.17%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009652+5.08%
SUN
SUN$0.02328+0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09859-0.84%
Capverse
CAP$0.06572+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-3.17%

A Kanye West-themed token hit a $120 million market cap on Tuesday after the eccentric rapper followed an X account called “YZY MONEY” and sparked rumors of a “billion market cap token” launch.

Unfortunately for one trader who plowed $750,000 into the unrelated Pump Fun-based “YZY,” it promptly dropped back to $7.5 million just seconds later, costing them an estimated $500,000.

Despite no token announcement or address, West following the YZY MONEY account caused something of a frenzy among hopeful traders who duly piled into an assortment of “YZE”-themed tokens.

Right on cue, crypto analyst Bubblemaps cautioned that scammers are “already bundling fake $YZY tokens” and warned users not to fall for them.

The sudden pump and dump of a YZE-themed token on Pump Fun.

Read more: Kanye West said ‘coin’ on X and memecoin degens are frothing

The crypto community has been feverishly hyping up the idea of a Kanye West-backed token for some time. Indeed, back in February, users were pleading for him to launch a crypto during one of his controversial posting sprees, where he praised Hitler and Andrew Tate. 

The catalyst for crypto users was a post from West that read, “WHEN PEOPLE MAKE ALL THAT MONEY WITH A COIN IS THAT CASH OR CONCEPT🤔”

The YZY MONEY account is the only account followed by West’s X account.

Read more: Bitcoin Core dev Peter Todd shilling a Joker memecoin for $5,000

An imminent “billion market cap token” launch would certainly be coming at the right time for West. According to the US SUN, West has been selling his Los Angeles properties due to him being “strapped for cash” thanks to unpaid taxes and pending lawsuits. 

His line of Yeezy merch featuring swastika designs was shuttered by Shopify last February and West complained that Shopify was withholding $4 million from him

He claimed this year that his net worth was around $2.77 billion, based on estimates from Eton Venture Service that valued his music portfolio. 

Other estimates, however, say West’s net worth is closer to $350 million after Adidas, and other major brands, ended their partnerships with the rapper. 

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/kanye-west-still-hasnt-released-a-crypto-token-despite-rumors/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036+0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.84%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2154-4.92%
Partager
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Partager
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.455-2.42%
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.41%
Chainlink
LINK$24.98+1.66%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates