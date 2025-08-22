Kanye West’s Yeezy Meme Coin Surged by 35,000% in 24 Hours, Hyping Projects Like Token6900

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/08/22 16:45
Wink
LIKE$0.011924+3.01%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002448-5.51%
Kanye West’s Yeezy Meme Coin Surged by 35,000% in 24 Hours, Hyping Projects Like Token6900

The token gained traction extremely fast, surging to over $3.1 per coin in the first few hours after launch, then crashing to abysmal levels shortly after.

The coin trades at $0.6733 at the time of writing, down over 40%, with a 24-hour trading volume 85.92% in the red. The community sentiment is 74% bearish, so things aren’t looking great.

YZY Money 7-day chart on Coinmarketcap.

Source: Coinmarketcap

However, this isn’t necessarily the final word on $YZY. This type of price swing is common with celebrity tokens, which feed on hype post-launch, cool down, then sometimes rebound to more realistic price points.

What Does $YZY’s Performance Tell Us About the Meme Market?

$YZY’s dramatic performance hasn’t really surprised anyone, except perhaps this FOMO-drunk whale who poured 1.55M $USDC into almost 1M $YZY just as the coin started to drop, resulting in a $500K loss in just 2 hours.

This is a typical pattern in the meme coin game, with Trump’s $TRUMP being the perfect example. The coin pushed to an ATH of over $45 shortly after launch before losing 50% of its value in just five days.

The crash continued, such that $TRUMP is trading at just $8.44 now.

Despite this, $TRUMP still shows regular signs of activity, with a 60% boost in the 24-hour trading volume and evidence of a prolonged consolidation phase in the $8-$9 range.

$TRUMP’s all-time performance on CoinMarketCap

$TRUMP could still see exciting action in the context of Trump’s GENIUS Act. Which brings us to the power of meme coins: their latent potential and ability to bounce back on a whim.

Meme coins can lie dormant for months or years before a single event defibrillates them and pumps them up the charts.

Dogecoin is the perfect example, after being in purgatory for almost seven years before one day exploding for a massive 16,709% rally from $0.003388 to $0.5695 over the span of 30 days.

The coin is still trading at $0.2186 today, which represents a growth of 171,113% from its 2014’s $0.0001261.

$SPX is an even juicier example with a 49,042,580.17% all-time growth rate after sitting relatively still between 2023 and 2024. The coin now trades at $1.30, a 19,045% boost from its 2023 price of $0.006738.

The latest contender for outsized, irrational gains is Token6900.

How Token6900’s Void Ecosystem Sucks in Investors

Token6900 ($T6900) follows in the footsteps of SPX6900, offering the same experience of degenerate trading and chart sniffing from mom’s basement.

As the project states in its litepaper that:

We one-upped SPX6900, added one extra token for the flex, and launched a fixed-supply ERC-20 through a hardcapped public presale that pays staking rewards in the Brain Rot Vault

—Token6900, Official Litepaper

As expected of a meme coin in the purest sense, it doesn’t have any real fundamentals, makes no promises, and offers little more than collective delusion and a hub of trading degeneracy.

Token6900’s official Manifesto

The goal? To unite terminally online traders on a quest to bring about the disintegration of the traditional financial system. In the process it aims to match and even exceed SPX6900’s chart performance through unbridled brain-rot finance.

The signs are already there. The project’s presale has raised $2.36M, with $T6900 priced at $0.00705. This means the presale is almost 50% to its goal of $5M, after which $T6900 hits CEXs with the launch price of $0.007125.

Post launch, if all goes to plan, we could see $T6900 push up to $0.033696 by the end of 2025, for a 378% ROI. You can read our full price prediction for $T6900 right here for more hints.

If you’re brave enough to dive into Token6900’s brain-rotted ecosystem, learn how to buy $T6900 here, and get your tokens while they’re hot.

Will $YZY Recover?

The world of meme coins is characterized by uncertainty, and the Yeezy coin is no exception. It’s important to approach this space with caution, knowing that unpredictability is part of the deal.

That said, monitor the market and keep your eyes peeled for upstart projects like Token6900 (T6900), which could explode like YZY MONEY when it hits exchanges.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest responsibly.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

This Friday, the chairman of the Federal Reserve could deliver his last major speech, in a tense economic context and under unprecedented political pressure. Wall Street, the White House, and all markets are waiting for clear signals. Rate guidance, stance on inflation, Fed independence: every word will count, and could weigh heavily. L’article Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005344-4.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.16839+7.22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018212+2.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 16:05
Partager
Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

BJMINING lets ETH holders earn steady returns through cloud mining with $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, zero fees, and flexible, secure contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07503-0.96%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005385-5.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,321.21+1.24%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 16:45
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1176-0.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002653-0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Watchers Eye Powell’s Speech For Major Clues

Daily Income Exceeds $7,700: Bjmining Cloud Mining Helps ETH Investors Achieve Steady Growth

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Bitcoin: Allianz’s Monumental Shift Towards a Credible Store of Value