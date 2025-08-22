Kanye West’s Yeezy Memecoin Surges 35,000%: Token6900 Next?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:00
Threshold
T$0.01559-2.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.396-1.70%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.24-0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065+3.25%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6431+1.49%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00327-13.03%

Kanye West’s newly-released Yeezy meme coin surged by 35,000% in the first 24 hours after launch.

The $YZY token gained traction extremely fast, surging to over $3.1 per coin in the first few hours after launch, then crashing to abysmal levels shortly after.

The coin trades at $0.6733 at the time of writing, down over 40%, with a 24-hour trading volume 85.92% in the red. The community sentiment is 74% bearish, so things aren’t looking great.

Source: Coinmarketcap

However, this isn’t necessarily the final word on $YZY. This type of price swing is common with celebrity tokens, which feed on hype post-launch, cool down, then sometimes rebound to more realistic price points.

What Does $YZY’s Performance Tell Us About the Meme Market?

$YZY’s dramatic performance hasn’t really surprised anyone, except perhaps this FOMO-drunk whale who poured 1.55M $USDC into almost 1M $YZY just as the coin started to drop, resulting in a $500K loss in just 2 hours.

This is a typical pattern in the meme coin game, with Trump’s $TRUMP being the perfect example. The coin pushed to an ATH of over $45 shortly after launch before losing 50% of its value in just five days.

The crash continued, such that $TRUMP is trading at just $8.44 now.

Despite this, $TRUMP still shows regular signs of activity, with a 60% boost in the 24-hour trading volume and evidence of a prolonged consolidation phase in the $8-$9 range.

$TRUMP could still see exciting action in the context of Trump’s GENIUS Act.

Which brings us to the power of meme coins: their latent potential. Meme coins can lie dormant for months or years before a single event defibrillates them and pumps them up the charts.

Dogecoin is the perfect example, after being in purgatory for almost seven years before one day exploding for a massive 16,709% rally from $0.003388 to $0.5695 over the span of 30 days.

The coin is still trading at $0.2186 today, which represents a growth of 171,113% from its 2014’s $0.0001261.

$SPX is an even juicier example with a 49,042,580.17% all-time growth rate after sitting relatively still between 2023 and 2024. The coin now trades at $1.30, a 19,045% boost from its 2023 price of $0.006738.

The latest contender for outsized, irrational gains is Token6900.

How Token6900’s Void Ecosystem Sucks in Investors

Token6900 ($T6900) follows in the footsteps of SPX6900, offering the same experience of degenerate trading and chart sniffing from mom’s basement.

As the project states in its litepaper:

We one-upped SPX6900, added one extra token for the flex, and launched a fixed-supply ERC-20 through a hardcapped public presale that pays staking rewards in the Brain Rot Vault

—Token6900, Official Litepaper

As expected of a meme coin in the purest sense, it doesn’t have any real fundamentals, makes no promises, and offers little more than collective delusion and a hub of trading degeneracy.

The goal? To unite terminally online traders on a quest to bring about the disintegration of the traditional financial system. In the process it aims to match and even exceed SPX6900’s chart performance through unbridled brain-rot finance.

The signs are already there. The project’s presale has raised $2.36M, with $T6900 priced at $0.00705. This means the presale is almost 50% to its goal of $5M, after which $T6900 hits CEXs with the launch price of $0.007125.

Post launch, if all goes to plan, we could see $T6900 push up to $0.033696 by the end of 2025, for a 378% ROI. You can read our full price prediction for $T6900 right here for more hints.

If you’re brave enough to dive into Token6900’s brain-rotted ecosystem, learn how to buy $T6900 here, and get your tokens while they’re hot.

Will $YZY Recover?

The world of meme coins is characterized by uncertainty, and the Yeezy coin is no exception. It’s important to approach this space with caution, knowing that unpredictability is part of the deal.

That said, monitor the market and keep your eyes peeled for upstart projects like Token6900 (T6900), which could explode like YZY MONEY when it hits exchanges.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest responsibly.

 

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/kanye-west-yeezy-coin-surges-as-token6900-can-be-next

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips