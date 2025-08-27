Kanye West’s YZY Token Might Be the Quickest Celebrity Coin Collapse Ever

Key Takeaways:

  • Kanye West’s YZY token appears to have set the record for the fastest collapse, losing 90% of its value in just one day — despite reaching a $3 billion market cap.
  • Higher market caps didn’t equal longer survival. Iggy Azalea’s MOTHER token, with a peak cap of $230 million, lasted 229 days — the longest lifespan — but still dropped over 90%.
  • Some tokens, like FLOCKA, continue to trade with occasional spikes, but these are rare exceptions, not indicators of long-term viability.

Celebrity meme coins have become one of the most visible trends in crypto over the past year. Artists and influencers have launched their own tokens, driving hype through PR stunts and viral posts. But nearly all these coins lost value quickly — proving that hype doesn’t equal sustainability.

We analyzed how long failed celebrity coins took to drop by 90% from their all-time high (ATH), and how high their market cap got before the fall.

How Fast Celebrity Meme Coins Lost 90%

Celebrity meme coins collapse at very different speeds. Kanye West’s YZY token set a record for the fastest decline — it lost 90% of its value within just one day of launch. Iggy Azalea’s MOTHER token, on the other hand, took 229 days to reach the same threshold.

Some tokens, like FLOCKA, are still being actively traded and even showing temporary surges, according to CoinGecko. In August, FLOCKA’s price jumped 130%, reducing its gap from ATH to around 73%. But these cases are the exception rather than a sign of real endurance.

Big Market Caps, Short Lives: Why YZY’s $3B Didn’t Save It

Kanye West launched one of the most capitalized celebrity meme coins in the market. YZY reached a staggering $3 billion market cap, with a price close to $3 per token. By comparison, Iggy Azalea’s MOTHER peaked at $230 million, while most other tokens didn’t go beyond a few million.

Still, the massive valuation didn’t help. YZY collapsed faster than any of its peers.

This highlights a key truth: market cap at launch doesn’t predict long-term success. In fact, high valuations can make tokens more fragile, as they attract snipers and hype traders rather than long-term holders.

With celebrity meme coins, market cap mostly reflects the strength of early hype — not the quality or future of the project.

When Hype Fades, So Do Celebrity Meme Coins

The story of celebrity meme coins is a cautionary one. Whether launched by global music icons or reality stars, these tokens tend to follow the same pattern: hype, rapid growth, and an inevitable crash.

Even the biggest names and the largest initial valuations haven’t been able to create lasting value. In almost every case, the coin falls by 90% or more. And while some traders make money during the initial pump, the majority are left holding losses.

As crypto matures, the community may become more cautious — or not. For now, celebrity coins remain a high-risk, short-lived trend that offers excitement, volatility, and very few survivors.

