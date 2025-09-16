KaratDAO and SecondLive Partners to Reshape Web3 Identity and Immersive Digital Worlds

2025/09/16 11:00
KaratDAO is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with SecondLive to infuse Web3 identity with AI-powered virtual spaces. Through this partnership, KaratDAO’s verified Web3 IDs integrate into SecondLive’s groundbreaking AIGC tools and AI agents. By doing this, the alliance is set to redefine the interaction of individuals, creators, and brands with the digital world.

KaratDAO, a Web3 protocol for decentralized identity, has witnessed advancement through its official X account. SecondLive, as the other partner, is the world’s first self-growing world modeling platform derived through artificial intelligence.

SecondLive Expands its Metaverse Visibility

SecondLive onboards a thriving community of more than 4.7 million users along with partnerships with global brands including SNK and Nexon. With this, the platform has already solidified its reputation as an emerging leader building interactive and immersive digital environments.

Through its advanced AI-powered spaces, creators and communities can design dynamic and autonomously evolving worlds. This initiative strives to open new doors for limitless opportunities, strengthening engagement, entertainment, and commerce.

KaratDAO Expands the Future of Identity

KaratDAO is a renowned platform providing decentralized identity solutions with verified Web3 IDs. The platform is poised to offer a secure and trusted identity infrastructure for SecondLive’s metaverse. This integration allows users to verify their identities while navigating AI-powered spaces.

 In this way, the synergy aims to empower creators and communities by helping them create safer and more personalized experiences. The alliance further bridges identity verification with immersive AI-powered environments to transform the connection of digital communities with the metaverse.

Both partners, by combining their efforts, are poised to take a significant step toward creating the future of decentralized identity with immersive virtual ecosystems. They both strive to pave the way for the convergence of security, creativity, and autonomy effortlessly. 

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections

Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites.
