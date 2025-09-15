Kart Rumble Presale Closes in on $200K After Explosive First Week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:12
Kart Rumble ($RBT) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new crypto launches of 2025. Combining the viral power of memes with real AI-driven gaming, the project has already raised over $100,000 in its first week — and now eyes the $200K milestone as momentum builds.

Riding Early Success: $100K Raised in 7 Days

The Kart Rumble presale is off to a flying start. In just one week, the project cleared $100K in contributions, surprising analysts with its rapid early traction. Investors are now watching closely as it races toward the $200K mark — and with each presale stage increasing the token price, early backers are locking in while the upside is greatest.

Where Meme Culture Meets AI Gaming

Kart Rumble isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a full gaming ecosystem built on Polygon, with plans to upgrade to Polygon Supernets for scalability. At its core is Rumble AI, a custom in-house intelligence engine that powers dynamic, skill-based gameplay.

Players will race iconic meme characters — including Doge, Shiba, Pepe, Floki, and DogWithHat — in AI-driven single-player challenges. Every kart, racer, and track element is an ownable, tradeable digital asset, blending meme appeal with true gaming utility.

Inside the Kart Rumble Ecosystem

  • AI-powered gameplay: Adaptive opponents that learn from each race.
  • Hybrid on-chain model: Own your racers, karts, and tracks without sacrificing speed.
  • 20-stage presale structure: Each stage raises token prices, rewarding early buyers.
  • Affiliate program: Up to 50% commissions plus prizes including a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash.

This combination of tech, tokenomics, and viral marketing gives Kart Rumble a stronger foundation than most presale projects.

Why Investors Are Watching Closely

The presale momentum signals more than just hype. Kart Rumble’s mix of meme culture and AI technology taps into two of crypto’s hottest narratives. With $RBT tokens still in the early rounds and prices due to rise at each stage, many see it as one of the few genuine early-entry chances of 2025.

How to Buy Kart Rumble ($RBT)

Getting started is simple:

  1. Visit kartrumble.io 
  2. Connect your wallet (MetaMask or WalletConnect)
  3. Buy with ETH, USDT, MATIC, or BNB
  4. Track your presale tokens and referral rewards directly in your account

Conclusion

With over $100K raised in its first week and the $200K mark now in sight, Kart Rumble is quickly proving it has the traction to stand out in 2025. By combining meme virality, AI gaming, and an ambitious presale model, it’s being tipped as one of the year’s most exciting small-cap plays.

Don’t miss out — join the Kart Rumble presale today at kartrumble.io

Source: https://finbold.com/kart-rumble-presale-closes-in-on-200k-after-explosive-first-week/

