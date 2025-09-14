Kashi Is Ready To Fight For Prediction Markets Amid New Lawsuit

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:37
Moonveil
MORE$0.09592+0.65%
READY
READY$0.01534+37.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01737+5.18%
MAY
MAY$0.047+6.64%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006159-1.75%

Prediction market platform Kalshi has vowed to fight a new lawsuit from the US state of Massachusetts, which accuses the company of offering unlicensed sports betting to residents.

“We are proud to be the company that has pioneered this technology and stand ready to defend it once again in a court of law,” a spokesperson for Kalshi told Cointelegraph on Friday.

“Prediction markets are a critical innovation of the 21st century, and all Americans should be able to access them,” Kalshi added. 

Kalshi is prepared to fight amid other legal challenges

The civil lawsuit, filed on Friday by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Suffolk County Superior Court, alleged that Kalshi disguises sports wagering as “event contracts” and violates the state’s strict gambling laws.

Source: Dustin Gouker

“Kalshi is violating the Commonwealth’s strict sports wagering laws and regulations by offering unlicensed sports wagering to Massachusetts residents,” the filing stated. 

It further claimed that as of May 2025, more than three-quarters of Kalshi’s trading volume comes from sports — a larger share, the filing said, than industry giants DraftKings or FanDuel.

However, the Kalshi spokesperson said that Massachusetts’s regulators chose legal action over directly resolving the matter:

Kalshi argues that it is regulated by the CFTC

Kalshi has previously argued that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulates it at the federal level and does not fall under state gambling jurisdiction.

It has received cease-and-desist orders from other states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois.

Related: Polymarket partners with Chainlink to improve market resolution accuracy

The case comes as blockchain-powered prediction market Polymarket is reportedly preparing to launch in the US.

Citing sources familiar with the conversation, Business Insider reported on Friday that Polymarket is exploring re-entering the US while seeking new funding that could more than triple its June valuation of $1 billion. One investor valued the company at up to $10 billion.

It comes just days after Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan said in an X post on Sept. 4 that “Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the CFTC.”

“Stay tuned,” he added.

Magazine: Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/prediction-market-kalshi-massachusetts-lawsuit?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.88-1.85%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+2.29%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy