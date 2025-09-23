The post Kazakhstan Launches National Stablecoin Pilot with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The National Bank of Kazakhstan has started a pilot for Evo (KZTE), a stablecoin pegged to the local tenge currency. It is issued by crypto exchange Intebix and Eurasian Bank, built on the Solana blockchain. Mastercard is helping make the stablecoin compatible for global payments. This project within Kazakhstan’s Digital Assets Regulatory Sandbox aims to link traditional finance with crypto innovation, modernizing payments and boosting digital finance growth in the country.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.