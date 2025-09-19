Kenya places Solana at center of national digital coin experiment

Kenya is preparing to launch a state-backed digital coin on Solana’s high-throughput infrastructure, a technological gamble that targets its massive microtransaction economy and signals its intent to shape Africa’s role in the global digital marketplace.

Summary Kenya is planning to launch state-backed digital coin on Solana, targeting its micro-transaction economy.

Former PM Raila Odinga said the initiative would position Kenya as a leader in Africa’s digital finance.

Public reaction was mixed, with skepticism over past Solana-linked national token failures.

On September 18, Kenya’s former prime minister Raila Odinga unveiled the ambitious plan via a social media address, framing the Solana-based initiative as a foundational step to bolster financial systems and fuel sustainable economic growth.

The announcement, light on specifics like a launch date or ticker, was heavy on intent: to empower the nation’s youth by creating direct avenues into cryptocurrency and the wider digital-asset economy. Odinga positioned the move as a bid for continental leadership, stating Kenya is “ready to lead Africa and the world in the future of finance.”

https://twitter.com/RailaOdinga/status/1968609830043550098

A bold bet meets a skeptical public

The choice of Solana is a technical decision with profound economic implications. Kenya’s existing mobile-money ecosystem, led by M-Pesa, thrives on the very high-volume, low-value transactions that many blockchains struggle to process affordably.

Solana’s architecture, built for speed and minimal fees, directly addresses this need, suggesting a pragmatic aim to build a scalable digital-payments layer rather than a simple digital replica of the shilling.

However, the announcement was met with immediate and pronounced skepticism on social media. On X, Kenyans responded to Raila Odinga’s video with a wave of concern, many questioning if his account had been hacked or if the video was a sophisticated deepfake.

The cynical reaction stems from recent, painful history. Commenters pointed to the cautionary tales of Cuba and the Central African Republic, where state-associated Solana tokens spectacularly collapsed. One user succinctly captured the prevailing anxiety, warning, “another country is coming to empty our liquidity,” arguing that such “country coins” don’t “always end well.”

In recent months, several governments have either attempted or been linked to Solana-based national tokens that ended in embarrassment. In January, the official X account of Cuba’s foreign ministry promoted a series of memecoins named CUBA that were rug-pulled within hours, vaporizing a $30 million market cap and leaving investors reeling.

Similarly, a token purportedly launched by the president of the Central African Republic, CAR, pumped to a $900 million valuation before crashing amid allegations of it being an elaborate scam fueled by an AI-generated deepfake video of the leader. For observers in Nairobi, those cautionary tales are hard to ignore.

The shifting crypto landscape in Kenya

The irony is that Kenya’s move represents a sharp reversal from its own central bank’s posture just two years ago. In 2023, the Central Bank of Kenya concluded that a digital currency was “not a compelling priority,” citing fading global allure and implementation challenges faced by other nations.

The CBK argued that existing mobile-money technologies were sufficient, a position that makes the current Solana-driven initiative a dramatic U-turn in national policy and underscores how much the political winds have shifted in a short period of time.

Notably, the shift has been reinforced by a policy pivot at the Treasury. In January, Treasury Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that the government was working on a regulatory framework for digital assets and service providers.

Mbadi said Kenya aims to balance innovation with safeguards against money laundering, fraud, and terrorism financing. The revelation followed a draft policy last December, signaling that Nairobi is serious about shaping rules for a sector that, until recently, operated almost entirely in a legal gray zone.