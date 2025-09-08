Keras Not Flexible Enough? Orbit Your Way to Better BERT Training

Content Overview

\ This example will work through fine-tuning a BERT model using the Orbit training library.

Orbit is a flexible, lightweight library designed to make it easy to write custom training loops in TensorFlow. Orbit handles common model training tasks such as saving checkpoints, running model evaluations, and setting up summary writing, while giving users full control over implementing the inner training loop. It integrates with tf.distribute and supports running on different device types (CPU, GPU, and TPU).

Most examples on tensorflow.org use custom training loops or model.fit() from Keras. Orbit is a good alternative to model.fit if your model is complex and your training loop requires more flexibility, control, or customization. Also, using Orbit can simplify the code when there are many different model architectures that all use the same custom training loop.

This tutorial focuses on setting up and using Orbit, rather than details about BERT, model construction, and data processing. For more in-depth tutorials on these topics, refer to the following tutorials:

Fine tune BERT - which goes into detail on these sub-topics.

Fine tune BERT for GLUE on TPU - which generalizes the code to run any BERT configuration on any GLUE sub-task, and runs on TPU.

Install and import the necessary packages, then configure all the objects necessary for training a model.

\

pip install -q opencv-python pip install tensorflow>=2.9.0 tf-models-official

The tf-models-official package contains both the orbit and tensorflow_models modules.

\

import tensorflow_models as tfm import orbit

\

This tutorial does not focus on configuring the environment, building the model and optimizer, and loading data. All these techniques are covered in more detail in the Fine tune BERT and Fine tune BERT with GLUE tutorials.

To view how the training is set up for this tutorial, expand the rest of this section.

Import the BERT model and dataset building library from Tensorflow Model Garden.

\

import glob import os import pathlib import tempfile import time import numpy as np import tensorflow as tf

\

from official.nlp.data import sentence_prediction_dataloader from official.nlp import optimization

Configure the distribution strategy

While tf.distribute won't help the model's runtime if you're running on a single machine or GPU, it's necessary for TPUs. Setting up a distribution strategy allows you to use the same code regardless of the configuration.

\

logical_device_names = [logical_device.name for logical_device in tf.config.list_logical_devices()] if 'GPU' in ''.join(logical_device_names): strategy = tf.distribute.MirroredStrategy() elif 'TPU' in ''.join(logical_device_names): resolver = tf.distribute.cluster_resolver.TPUClusterResolver(tpu='') tf.config.experimental_connect_to_cluster(resolver) tf.tpu.experimental.initialize_tpu_system(resolver) strategy = tf.distribute.TPUStrategy(resolver) else: strategy = tf.distribute.OneDeviceStrategy(logical_device_names[0])

\

For more information about the TPU setup, refer to the TPU guide.

Create a model and an optimizer

max_seq_length = 128 learning_rate = 3e-5 num_train_epochs = 3 train_batch_size = 32 eval_batch_size = 64 train_data_size = 3668 steps_per_epoch = int(train_data_size / train_batch_size) train_steps = steps_per_epoch * num_train_epochs warmup_steps = int(train_steps * 0.1) print("train batch size: ", train_batch_size) print("train epochs: ", num_train_epochs) print("steps_per_epoch: ", steps_per_epoch)

\

train batch size: 32 train epochs: 3 steps_per_epoch: 114

\

model_dir = pathlib.Path(tempfile.mkdtemp()) print(model_dir)

\

/tmpfs/tmp/tmpjbwlp79l

Create a BERT Classifier model and a simple optimizer. They must be created inside strategy.scope so that the variables can be distributed.

\

with strategy.scope(): encoder_network = tfm.nlp.encoders.build_encoder( tfm.nlp.encoders.EncoderConfig(type="bert")) classifier_model = tfm.nlp.models.BertClassifier( network=encoder_network, num_classes=2) optimizer = optimization.create_optimizer( init_lr=3e-5, num_train_steps=steps_per_epoch * num_train_epochs, num_warmup_steps=warmup_steps, end_lr=0.0, optimizer_type='adamw')

\

tf.keras.utils.plot_model(classifier_model)

Initialize from a Checkpoint

bert_dir = 'gs://cloud-tpu-checkpoints/bert/v3/uncased_L-12_H-768_A-12/' tf.io.gfile.listdir(bert_dir)

\

['bert_config.json', 'bert_model.ckpt.data-00000-of-00001', 'bert_model.ckpt.index', 'vocab.txt']

\

bert_checkpoint = bert_dir + 'bert_model.ckpt'

\

def init_from_ckpt_fn(): init_checkpoint = tf.train.Checkpoint(**classifier_model.checkpoint_items) with strategy.scope(): (init_checkpoint .read(bert_checkpoint) .expect_partial() .assert_existing_objects_matched())

\

with strategy.scope(): init_from_ckpt_fn()

To use Orbit, create a tf.train.CheckpointManager object.

\

checkpoint = tf.train.Checkpoint(model=classifier_model, optimizer=optimizer) checkpoint_manager = tf.train.CheckpointManager( checkpoint, directory=model_dir, max_to_keep=5, step_counter=optimizer.iterations, checkpoint_interval=steps_per_epoch, init_fn=init_from_ckpt_fn)

Create distributed datasets

As a shortcut for this tutorial, the GLUE/MPRC dataset has been converted to a pair of TFRecord files containing serialized tf.train.Example protos.

The data was converted using this script.

\

train_data_path = "gs://download.tensorflow.org/data/model_garden_colab/mrpc_train.tf_record" eval_data_path = "gs://download.tensorflow.org/data/model_garden_colab/mrpc_eval.tf_record" def _dataset_fn(input_file_pattern, global_batch_size, is_training, input_context=None): data_config = sentence_prediction_dataloader.SentencePredictionDataConfig( input_path=input_file_pattern, seq_length=max_seq_length, global_batch_size=global_batch_size, is_training=is_training) return sentence_prediction_dataloader.SentencePredictionDataLoader( data_config).load(input_context=input_context) train_dataset = orbit.utils.make_distributed_dataset( strategy, _dataset_fn, input_file_pattern=train_data_path, global_batch_size=train_batch_size, is_training=True) eval_dataset = orbit.utils.make_distributed_dataset( strategy, _dataset_fn, input_file_pattern=eval_data_path, global_batch_size=eval_batch_size, is_training=False)

Create a loss function

def loss_fn(labels, logits): """Classification loss.""" labels = tf.squeeze(labels) log_probs = tf.nn.log_softmax(logits, axis=-1) one_hot_labels = tf.one_hot( tf.cast(labels, dtype=tf.int32), depth=2, dtype=tf.float32) per_example_loss = -tf.reduce_sum( tf.cast(one_hot_labels, dtype=tf.float32) * log_probs, axis=-1) return tf.reduce_mean(per_example_loss)

Controllers, Trainers and Evaluators

When using Orbit, the orbit.Controller class drives the training. The Controller handles the details of distribution strategies, step counting, TensorBoard summaries, and checkpointing.

To implement the training and evaluation, pass a trainer and evaluator , which are subclass instances of orbit.AbstractTrainer and orbit.AbstractEvaluator . Keeping with Orbit's light-weight design, these two classes have a minimal interface.

The Controller drives training and evaluation by calling trainer.train(num_steps) and evaluator.evaluate(num_steps) . These train and evaluate methods return a dictionary of results for logging.

Training is broken into chunks of length num_steps . This is set by the Controller's steps_per_loop argument. With the trainer and evaluator abstract base classes, the meaning of num_steps is entirely determined by the implementer.

Some common examples include:

Having the chunks represent dataset-epoch boundaries, like the default keras setup.

Using it to more efficiently dispatch a number of training steps to an accelerator with a single tf.function call (like the steps_per_execution argument to Model.compile ).

call (like the argument to ). Subdividing into smaller chunks as needed.

StandardTrainer and StandardEvaluator

Orbit provides two additional classes, orbit.StandardTrainer and orbit.StandardEvaluator , to give more structure around the training and evaluation loops.

With StandardTrainer, you only need to set train_loop_begin , train_step , and train_loop_end . The base class handles the loops, dataset logic, and tf.function (according to the options set by their orbit.StandardTrainerOptions ). This is simpler than orbit.AbstractTrainer , which requires you to handle the entire loop. StandardEvaluator has a similar structure and simplification to StandardTrainer.

This is effectively an implementation of the steps_per_execution approach used by Keras.

Contrast this with Keras, where training is divided both into epochs (a single pass over the dataset) and steps_per_execution (set within Model.compile . In Keras, metric averages are typically accumulated over an epoch, and reported & reset between epochs. For efficiency, steps_per_execution only controls the number of training steps made per call.

In this simple case, steps_per_loop (within StandardTrainer ) will handle both the metric resets and the number of steps per call.

The minimal setup when using these base classes is to implement the methods as follows:

StandardTrainer.train_loop_begin - Reset your training metrics. StandardTrainer.train_step - Apply a single gradient update. StandardTrainer.train_loop_end - Report your training metrics.

and

StandardEvaluator.eval_begin - Reset your evaluation metrics. StandardEvaluator.eval_step - Run a single evaluation setep. StandardEvaluator.eval_reduce - This is not necessary in this simple setup. StandardEvaluator.eval_end - Report your evaluation metrics.

Depending on the settings, the base class may wrap the train_step and eval_step code in tf.function or tf.while_loop , which has some limitations compared to standard python.

Define the trainer class

In this section you'll create a subclass of orbit.StandardTrainer for this task.

\

:::tip Note: To better explain the BertClassifierTrainer class, this section defines each method as a stand-alone function and assembles them into a class at the end.

:::

The trainer needs access to the training data, model, optimizer, and distribution strategy. Pass these as arguments to the initializer.

Define a single training metric, training_loss , using tf.keras.metrics.Mean .

\

def trainer_init(self, train_dataset, model, optimizer, strategy): self.strategy = strategy with self.strategy.scope(): self.model = model self.optimizer = optimizer self.global_step = self.optimizer.iterations self.train_loss = tf.keras.metrics.Mean( 'training_loss', dtype=tf.float32) orbit.StandardTrainer.__init__(self, train_dataset)

Before starting a run of the training loop, the train_loop_begin method will reset the train_loss metric.

\

def train_loop_begin(self): self.train_loss.reset_states()

The train_step is a straight-forward loss-calculation and gradient update that is run by the distribution strategy. This is accomplished by defining the gradient step as a nested function ( step_fn ).

The method receives tf.distribute.DistributedIterator to handle the distributed input. The method uses Strategy.run to execute step_fn and feeds it from the distributed iterator.

\

def train_step(self, iterator): def step_fn(inputs): labels = inputs.pop("label_ids") with tf.GradientTape() as tape: model_outputs = self.model(inputs, training=True) # Raw loss is used for reporting in metrics/logs. raw_loss = loss_fn(labels, model_outputs) # Scales down the loss for gradients to be invariant from replicas. loss = raw_loss / self.strategy.num_replicas_in_sync grads = tape.gradient(loss, self.model.trainable_variables) optimizer.apply_gradients(zip(grads, self.model.trainable_variables)) # For reporting, the metric takes the mean of losses. self.train_loss.update_state(raw_loss) self.strategy.run(step_fn, args=(next(iterator),))

The orbit.StandardTrainer handles the @tf.function and loops.

After running through num_steps of training, StandardTrainer calls train_loop_end . The function returns the metric results:

\

def train_loop_end(self): return { self.train_loss.name: self.train_loss.result(), }

Build a subclass of orbit.StandardTrainer with those methods.

\

class BertClassifierTrainer(orbit.StandardTrainer): __init__ = trainer_init train_loop_begin = train_loop_begin train_step = train_step train_loop_end = train_loop_end

Define the evaluator class

:::tip Note: Like the previous section, this section defines each method as a stand-alone function and assembles them into a BertClassifierEvaluator class at the end.

:::

The evaluator is even simpler for this task. It needs access to the evaluation dataset, the model, and the strategy. After saving references to those objects, the constructor just needs to create the metrics.

\

def evaluator_init(self, eval_dataset, model, strategy): self.strategy = strategy with self.strategy.scope(): self.model = model self.eval_loss = tf.keras.metrics.Mean( 'evaluation_loss', dtype=tf.float32) self.eval_accuracy = tf.keras.metrics.SparseCategoricalAccuracy( name='accuracy', dtype=tf.float32) orbit.StandardEvaluator.__init__(self, eval_dataset)

Similar to the trainer, the eval_begin and eval_end methods just need to reset the metrics before the loop and then report the results after the loop.

\

def eval_begin(self): self.eval_accuracy.reset_states() self.eval_loss.reset_states() def eval_end(self): return { self.eval_accuracy.name: self.eval_accuracy.result(), self.eval_loss.name: self.eval_loss.result(), }

The eval_step method works like train_step . The inner step_fn defines the actual work of calculating the loss & accuracy and updating the metrics. The outer eval_step receives tf.distribute.DistributedIterator as input, and uses Strategy.run to launch the distributed execution to step_fn , feeding it from the distributed iterator.

\

def eval_step(self, iterator): def step_fn(inputs): labels = inputs.pop("label_ids") model_outputs = self.model(inputs, training=True) loss = loss_fn(labels, model_outputs) self.eval_loss.update_state(loss) self.eval_accuracy.update_state(labels, model_outputs) self.strategy.run(step_fn, args=(next(iterator),))

Build a subclass of orbit.StandardEvaluator with those methods.

\

class BertClassifierEvaluator(orbit.StandardEvaluator): __init__ = evaluator_init eval_begin = eval_begin eval_end = eval_end eval_step = eval_step

End-to-end training and evaluation

To run the training and evaluation, simply create the trainer, evaluator, and orbit.Controller instances. Then call the Controller.train_and_evaluate method.

\

trainer = BertClassifierTrainer( train_dataset, classifier_model, optimizer, strategy) evaluator = BertClassifierEvaluator( eval_dataset, classifier_model, strategy) controller = orbit.Controller( trainer=trainer, evaluator=evaluator, global_step=trainer.global_step, steps_per_loop=20, checkpoint_manager=checkpoint_manager) result = controller.train_and_evaluate( train_steps=steps_per_epoch * num_train_epochs, eval_steps=-1, eval_interval=steps_per_epoch)

\

restoring or initializing model... INFO:tensorflow:Customized initialization is done through the passed `init_fn`. INFO:tensorflow:Customized initialization is done through the passed `init_fn`. train | step: 0 | training until step 114... 2023-10-17 11:56:16.208773: W tensorflow/core/framework/dataset.cc:959] Input of GeneratorDatasetOp::Dataset will not be optimized because the dataset does not implement the AsGraphDefInternal() method needed to apply optimizations. train | step: 20 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.776852} saved checkpoint to /tmpfs/tmp/tmpjbwlp79l/ckpt-20. train | step: 40 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.71298754} train | step: 60 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.6112895} train | step: 80 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.57813513} train | step: 100 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.56901103} train | step: 114 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.5472072} eval | step: 114 | running complete evaluation... 2023-10-17 12:04:29.320401: W tensorflow/core/framework/dataset.cc:959] Input of GeneratorDatasetOp::Dataset will not be optimized because the dataset does not implement the AsGraphDefInternal() method needed to apply optimizations. eval | step: 114 | eval time: 20.0 sec | output: {'accuracy': 0.7630208, 'evaluation_loss': 0.52163863} train | step: 114 | training until step 228... train | step: 134 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.51722306} saved checkpoint to /tmpfs/tmp/tmpjbwlp79l/ckpt-134. train | step: 154 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.524362} train | step: 174 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.39253792} train | step: 194 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.35146618} train | step: 214 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.3962813} train | step: 228 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.27635574} eval | step: 228 | running complete evaluation... 2023-10-17 12:12:42.261016: W tensorflow/core/framework/dataset.cc:959] Input of GeneratorDatasetOp::Dataset will not be optimized because the dataset does not implement the AsGraphDefInternal() method needed to apply optimizations. eval | step: 228 | eval time: 18.7 sec | output: {'accuracy': 0.8020833, 'evaluation_loss': 0.4823281} train | step: 228 | training until step 342... train | step: 248 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.33371425} saved checkpoint to /tmpfs/tmp/tmpjbwlp79l/ckpt-248. train | step: 268 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.32890704} train | step: 288 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.21134928} train | step: 308 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.21237397} train | step: 328 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.2372253} train | step: 342 | steps/sec: 0.2 | output: {'training_loss': 0.18402448} eval | step: 342 | running complete evaluation... 2023-10-17 12:20:51.500609: W tensorflow/core/framework/dataset.cc:959] Input of GeneratorDatasetOp::Dataset will not be optimized because the dataset does not implement the AsGraphDefInternal() method needed to apply optimizations. eval | step: 342 | eval time: 18.5 sec | output: {'accuracy': 0.8098958, 'evaluation_loss': 0.4728314} saved checkpoint to /tmpfs/tmp/tmpjbwlp79l/ckpt-342.

\