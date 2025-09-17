KernelDAO to launch new reward-bearing stablecoin KUSD

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 13:59
Binance Coin
BNB$953.47+2.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.06418+1.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08613-3.06%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001651-5.11%

BNB Chain-based restaking protocol KernelDAO is stepping into real-world credit with a reward-bearing stablecoin that generates yield from institutional usage rather than sitting idle.

Summary

  • KernelDAO unveiled KUSD, a reward-bearing stablecoin backed by short-term receivables.
  • Designed for remittances, payroll, and trade finance, KUSD generates yield from institutional usage.
  • Built on KernelDAO’s $2.4B DeFi base, targeting the $30T RWA market by 2034.

KernelDAO is set to enter the stablecoin market with KUSD, a reward-bearing token backed by short-term receivables and designed for both fintechs and decentralized finance. 

The new stablecoin, unveiled on Sept. 16 in a blog post by KernelDAO, is powered by Kred, the project’s new “Internet of Credit” layer that aims to connect idle crypto liquidity to real-world financial activity.

Backed by receivables, built for scale

According to the team, KUSD will be fully collateralized by receivables from institutional usage such as remittances, payroll, brokerage settlements, and trade finance. Unlike traditional stablecoins, which often sit idle, KUSD is structured to earn rewards from real repayment flows, creating what KernelDAO describes as a self-reinforcing cycle of liquidity and yield.

The stablecoin builds on KernelDAO’s existing $2.4 billion ecosystem, which includes its liquid restaking protocol Kelp, high-performing vaults under Gain, and core infrastructure deployed on BNB (BNB) Chain. With 150 DeFi integrations and more than 350,000 users, the DAO is expanding its model to include real-world assets, a market expected to grow to $30 trillion by 2034.

A stablecoin designed to earn

KUSD is positioned as both a settlement currency for institutions and a composable yield-bearing stablecoin for DeFi protocols. Liquidity providers can mint KUSD by depositing stablecoins, which are then lent to vetted institutional borrowers. Repayments generate yield that flows back to the system, while the token itself circulates across AMMs and lending platforms.

This strategy, according to KernelDAO, tackles inefficiencies in the global payments market, which is worth over $220 trillion a year and has trillions locked in pre-funding and cross-border transfers that can take days to settle. KUSD hopes to make payments both efficient and instantaneous by embedding credit into the stablecoin design.

The team plans to release a litepaper and announce early launch partners in the coming weeks. If successful, KUSD could challenge existing stablecoin models by linking DeFi-native liquidity directly to institutional credit demand.

Source: https://crypto.news/kerneldao-launch-reward-bearing-stablecoin-kusd-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,775.08+1.01%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0127-15.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 15:31
Partager
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:30
Partager
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003761+4.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791-7.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup