Nearly a decade after purchasing Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA star Kevin Durant has successfully regained access to his original holdings through an account recovery process. The update was shared on Thursday evening via a post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on social media, announcing, “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!” Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, [...]Nearly a decade after purchasing Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA star Kevin Durant has successfully regained access to his original holdings through an account recovery process. The update was shared on Thursday evening via a post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on social media, announcing, “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!” Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, [...]

Kevin Durant Recovers 10-Year-Old Bitcoin on Coinbase—A Stunning Comeback

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/20 07:44
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-1.29%
Starpower
STAR$0.11585-10.71%
Kevin Durant Recovers 10-year-old Bitcoin On Coinbase—a Stunning Comeback

Nearly a decade after purchasing Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA star Kevin Durant has successfully regained access to his original holdings through an account recovery process. The update was shared on Thursday evening via a post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on social media, announcing, “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!”

Source: Brian Armstrong

Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who is set to join the Houston Rockets this season, recounted how he first discovered Bitcoin at the 2014-2015 mark, following YouTube videos. During the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica, he revealed to host Andrew Ross Sorkin that he had initially asked his agent, Rich Kleiman, about the crypto asset. Kleiman recalled how, after an initial dismissive response from their business manager, they were inspired to invest after hearing more about Bitcoin at a party hosted by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

“We’ve never sold any of our Bitcoin, and its value has soared,” Kleiman added, emphasizing that Durant’s holdings remain intact. Losing access to a Coinbase account typically involves being locked out due to lost passwords or missing authentication details, with no way to recover assets without proper verification.

Neither Durant nor Kleiman disclosed the amount of Bitcoin they acquired in those early days. Data from CoinGecko indicates Bitcoin’s price ranged between approximately $400 and $1,000 in 2016, with its value now exceeding $115,000—an increase of over 11,470% since then.

Coinbase’s Customer Support Under Scrutiny Again

Durant’s account recovery highlights ongoing issues within Coinbase’s customer support, with many users sharing similar frustrations. Some have been locked out for years with little recourse, accusing the platform of mishandling their data and support requests.

Source: Erik Astramecki

In response, Coinbase’s CEO reiterated the platform’s commitment to improving customer support, emphasizing ongoing efforts to streamline product design and support quality. On Friday, Armstrong shared a thread from a customer support leader outlining enhancements aimed at delivering faster, more reliable service—an acknowledgment of persistent user concerns in the cryptocurrency space where trust and usability are crucial for growth in crypto markets and DeFi adoption.

This article was originally published as Kevin Durant Recovers 10-Year-Old Bitcoin on Coinbase—A Stunning Comeback on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9896-3.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-7.19%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21
Partager
Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan lawmakers moved a bill that would let the state hold crypto assets closer to a vote, advancing House Bill 4087 to a second reading in mid-September 2025. Related Reading: Israel’s Counter-Terror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran According to reports, the proposal would change the Michigan Management and Budget Act to create […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00183313-7.99%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012309-5.56%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 07:00
Partager
DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 18 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed company DeFi Technologies announced a strategic investment in the stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. The latter is currently focusing on the African stablecoin market and is also a supporter of the cNGN stablecoin. The stablecoin is issued by Wrapped CBDC Limited and aims to achieve secure and scalable digital payments.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001873-7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001835-5.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 10:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now

FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades