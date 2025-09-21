The post Kevin Durant recovers lost Bitcoin after nearly 10 years on Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery. The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote. Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica. Appearing alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, Durant told the host Andrew Ross Sorkin that sometime around 2014 or 2015, he discovered Bitcoin by watching YouTube videos, and gave his agent “a little nudge.” Kleiman recounted how, afterward, the two called their business manager, who “shut it down.” But about a year later, after hearing the word “Bitcoin” several times at a party hosted by Ben Horowitz, the co-founder of venture capital firm a16z, they began investing the very next day. “And fortunately,” Kleiman added, “We’ve yet been able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything, and his Bitcoin is just through the roof.” Losing your Coinbase password means you get locked out of your account, and without recovery details like two-factor authentication codes or your email, you can’t access the crypto stored there. Neither Durant nor his agent, who were early investors in Coinbase through their joint business venture Thirty Five Ventures, ​have disclosed how much Bitcoin they purchased at the time.  In 2016, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between roughly $400 at the start of the year and $1,000 at the year’s end, according to data from CoinGecko. Since the end of 2016, when Bitcoin traded at $998, its price has skyrocketed by more than 11,470%, currently sitting at… The post Kevin Durant recovers lost Bitcoin after nearly 10 years on Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery. The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote. Source: Brian Armstrong Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica. Appearing alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, Durant told the host Andrew Ross Sorkin that sometime around 2014 or 2015, he discovered Bitcoin by watching YouTube videos, and gave his agent “a little nudge.” Kleiman recounted how, afterward, the two called their business manager, who “shut it down.” But about a year later, after hearing the word “Bitcoin” several times at a party hosted by Ben Horowitz, the co-founder of venture capital firm a16z, they began investing the very next day. “And fortunately,” Kleiman added, “We’ve yet been able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything, and his Bitcoin is just through the roof.” Losing your Coinbase password means you get locked out of your account, and without recovery details like two-factor authentication codes or your email, you can’t access the crypto stored there. Neither Durant nor his agent, who were early investors in Coinbase through their joint business venture Thirty Five Ventures, ​have disclosed how much Bitcoin they purchased at the time.  In 2016, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between roughly $400 at the start of the year and $1,000 at the year’s end, according to data from CoinGecko. Since the end of 2016, when Bitcoin traded at $998, its price has skyrocketed by more than 11,470%, currently sitting at…

Kevin Durant recovers lost Bitcoin after nearly 10 years on Coinbase

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:13
1
1$0.008-4.76%
Threshold
T$0.01664-0.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,730.47+0.11%
GET
GET$0.007388-1.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885+4.84%

Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery.

The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote.

Source: Brian Armstrong

Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica.

Appearing alongside his agent, Rich Kleiman, Durant told the host Andrew Ross Sorkin that sometime around 2014 or 2015, he discovered Bitcoin by watching YouTube videos, and gave his agent “a little nudge.”

Kleiman recounted how, afterward, the two called their business manager, who “shut it down.” But about a year later, after hearing the word “Bitcoin” several times at a party hosted by Ben Horowitz, the co-founder of venture capital firm a16z, they began investing the very next day.

“And fortunately,” Kleiman added, “We’ve yet been able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything, and his Bitcoin is just through the roof.”

Losing your Coinbase password means you get locked out of your account, and without recovery details like two-factor authentication codes or your email, you can’t access the crypto stored there.

Neither Durant nor his agent, who were early investors in Coinbase through their joint business venture Thirty Five Ventures, ​have disclosed how much Bitcoin they purchased at the time. 

In 2016, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between roughly $400 at the start of the year and $1,000 at the year’s end, according to data from CoinGecko. Since the end of 2016, when Bitcoin traded at $998, its price has skyrocketed by more than 11,470%, currently sitting at $115,480 as of writing.

Related: Scottie Pippen says Michael Saylor warned him about Satoshi chatter

Coinbase customer service in the crosshairs, again

Durant’s account recovery drew responses from users who reported facing similar issues, but with contrasting resolutions.

Some pointed out that they’ve been locked out of their account for years and have had no luck recovering them. “You have thousands of people that are locked out of their accounts, Brian. The same people who your CS team sold out & gave their data away,” said X user Erik Astramecki.

Source: ErikAstramecki

On Friday, Armstrong addressed user complaints by reposting a thread from one of its customer support team leaders that outlined improvements being made.

“We’re putting a big focus on getting better at customer support at both ends —  improving products so fewer people need support, and providing a faster, higher quality experience when you do,” Armstrong said.

Source: Brian_Armstrong

Magazine: Hall of Flame: NBA star Tristan Thompson misses $32B in Bitcoin by taking $82M contract in cash

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/nba-star-kevin-durant-recovers-coinbase-account?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure