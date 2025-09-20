Kevin Durant’s Coinbase Account Restored After Prolonged Freeze

Key Points: Kevin Durant’s Coinbase account restored after years-long freeze by CEO intervention.

NBA player Kevin Durant recently regained access to his previously frozen Coinbase account, after intervention by CEO Brian Armstrong, addressing user frustrations over customer service issues.

This incident highlights ongoing customer service challenges at Coinbase and has spurred leadership to pledge improvements, with broader implications for user trust and exchange reliability.

Durant’s Bitcoin Soars Amid Decade-Long Coinbase Freeze

Kevin Durant’s account freeze, persisting for several years, has ended following Brian Armstrong’s intervention, who announced the recovery completion and pledged improvements in customer service. The athlete originally purchased Bitcoin beginning in 2016, when its price was between $360 and $1,000. “We will make significant efforts to improve customer service and continue to enhance the product,” Armstrong stated.

The account reactivation highlights a trend of persistent service challenges faced by major cryptocurrency exchanges, with users expressing frustration over slow or inadequate responses. Durant’s case has underscored both risk and reward, as his Bitcoin holdings likely appreciated during the period of inactivity.

Customer reactions have varied, with many frustrated users voicing grievances about Coinbase’s support system. Armstrong’s public acknowledgment of this concern aims to mitigate user dissatisfaction and bolster trust. Meanwhile, Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, noted, “The situation has only benefited Durant.”

Bitcoin Reaches $116k Mark; Market Reacts to Service Issues

Did you know? Kevin Durant began accumulating Bitcoin when it was priced between $360 and $1,000. During the account freeze, the value of Bitcoin soared, offering potential significant growth in Durant’s holdings.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $116,107.06, marking a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a daily trading volume decrease of -34.25% to $27.03 billion. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin experienced a price growth of 16.38%, reflecting increasing market interest.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu experts suggest that rising tensions around account security and support can influence regulatory scrutiny and spur technological advancements. As markets react to ongoing user security concerns, future enhancements in service are anticipated to meet growing regulatory demands for user protection.