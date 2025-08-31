Kevin O’Leary Allocates Over 10% Portfolio to Bitcoin

Key Points:
  • Kevin O’Leary invests over 10% of his portfolio in Bitcoin and crypto.
  • The market shows a shift towards digital assets.
  • Gold continues to be a part of O’Leary’s diversification strategy.

Kevin O’Leary, the investor known from “Shark Tank,” announced his investment app Beanstox now supports Bitcoin and gold portfolio additions, reflecting his significant crypto allocation.

This shift highlights growing institutional trust and regulated access to digital assets, potentially influencing market dynamics as mainstream acceptance gains traction.

Kevin O’Leary Invests 10% of Portfolio in Bitcoin and Crypto

Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, Beanstox, said, “Today, over 10% of my personal portfolio is in Bitcoin and crypto related assets, plus about 5% in gold…” source

Experts forecast potential regulatory shifts in the US and EU markets, likely influencing the trajectory of digital assets. Adoption of regulated investment vehicles such as ETFs is expected to grow, promoting institutional involvement.

Bitcoin Hits $108,805 with a Market Cap of $2.17 Trillion

Did you know? Kevin O’Leary once referred to Bitcoin as “junk,” but his recent allocation marks a substantial asset strategy shift, echoing broader institutional pivots much like past actions by Elon Musk and Michael Saylor.

Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.41%, with a current price of $108,805.21. The total market cap stands at $2.17 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Despite a slight 0.25% rise in the past 24 hours, Bitcoin shows a 7-day decrease of 5.47%. Trading volume over the last 24 hours hit $59.32 billion, down by 17.87%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest a favorable outlook for digital assets, based on current price metrics and trading volume trends.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/kevin-oleary-portfolio-bitcoin-investment/

