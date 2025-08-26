Kevin O’Leary says he bought for $13 million

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary revealed on CNBC on Monday that he was one of three buyers to snap up the record-breaking Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan sports card at auction over the weekend.

The card, a signed collectible featuring both NBA legends, sold for nearly $13 million, surpassing the previous record for the most-expensive trading card sold at auction, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311, which went for $12.6 million in August 2022, according to auction house Heritage, which sold both cards.

As of the completion of the Bryant-Jordan sale, the buyers remained anonymous. O’Leary told CNBC he bought the card along with two other investors, Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw, to form a syndicate and avoid competing.

“We bought it together, yes we did,” O’Leary said on “Squawk Box” on Monday, adding the three got together on a 3 a.m. Zoom call to buy the card. “I’m very proud to own it.”