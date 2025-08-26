Kevin O’Leary says he bought for $13 million

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 02:22
MemeCore
M$0.4744+6.29%
Threshold
T$0.01563-6.51%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.112-3.80%
FORM
FORM$3.4457-0.31%

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary revealed on CNBC on Monday that he was one of three buyers to snap up the record-breaking Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan sports card at auction over the weekend.

The card, a signed collectible featuring both NBA legends, sold for nearly $13 million, surpassing the previous record for the most-expensive trading card sold at auction, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311, which went for $12.6 million in August 2022, according to auction house Heritage, which sold both cards.

As of the completion of the Bryant-Jordan sale, the buyers remained anonymous. O’Leary told CNBC he bought the card along with two other investors, Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw, to form a syndicate and avoid competing.

“We bought it together, yes we did,” O’Leary said on “Squawk Box” on Monday, adding the three got together on a 3 a.m. Zoom call to buy the card. “I’m very proud to own it.”

The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Courtesy: Heritage Auctions | HA.com

Sports collectibles have been gaining steam in recent years, with notable jerseys and even personal watches of athletes coming up on the block and fetching millions. The Bryant-Jordan card featured the NBA uniform logos and signatures of both players and came up for sale on the late Bryant’s birthday.

O’Leary said he doesn’t believe the card will come to the market again in his lifetime.

“It’s going to be a part of an index that I’m going to continue to grow along with my partners,” he said. “We look at it no different than our bitcoin holdings, our ethereum holdings, our gold holdings.”

He added that he doesn’t believe sports card trading is only driven by the growing 1% of wealth, like art trading might be, saying that it is getting “institutional in nature.”

“It’s no different than collectible watches, in some way,” he said. “It’s so rare that the prices continue to appreciate, and they seem to defy recessions.”

O’Leary said he’s been looking into owning this asset class for a few years and that he’s adding Saturday’s card to a host of other basketball cards he already owns.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/25/bryant-jordan-card-kevin-oleary.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits