Key Crypto Events to Watch This Week, from Airdrops to Upgrades

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:50
  • Lido Finance is in the process of concluding two key votes
  • September 11 brings an airdrop of MITO tokens for eligible users
  • Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.31 million tokens, potentially increasing supply and affecting price

The ongoing week is brimming with notable crypto events of all kinds. For starters, today, Origin Protocol is hosting a community call at 4 PM UTC, where updates will include OGN developments and a new wOETH integration. These sessions often strengthen investor engagement, although they rarely trigger major price swings.

Additionally, Lido Finance is in the process of concluding two key votes – an important Dual Governance upgrade and a separate proposal to migrate its validators from Nethermind to Twinstake.

Last event for today involves dYdX concluding its Prop #275 vote, which concerns updates to its VIP Affiliate Program. 

Tomorrow, Tezos is scheduled for “Testnet Seoul Upgrade” (a planned protocol upgrade for the Tezos blockchain), while the MetisL2 team, alongside LazAI, is having an AMA (ask me anything) session with the community.

Related: Crypto Market in September: Rally Incoming or Red Month Again?

On September 10, Celo’s “Ice Cream Hardfork” is set to activate on mainnet, rolling out the EigenDA v2 (Blazar) upgrade. It will introduce faster confirmations, improved stability, scalability, and a more resilient data availability layer.

On the same day, a security audit by SlowMist for ABDAO_Global is scheduled, as well as the governance votes on Neutron, where proposals could involve upgrades or funding.

Thursday, September 11, brings an airdrop of MITO tokens for eligible users, which is a part of Mitosis’ EOL Layer 1 launch. Moreover, Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.31 million tokens, potentially increasing supply and affecting price. 

Live X Spaces event on Flux’s decentralized AI infrastructure (FluxEdge) is also planned for Thursday.

Week’s end

Then, on Friday, Helium’s “Helium Reward Program” vote will take place, likely adjusting HNT rewards for network participants. Furthermore, Helium is organizing a vote on its “Improvement Proposal #147.”

Finally, at the end of the week, TON (The Open Network) will unveil a new partnership, possibly boosting ecosystem growth.

This week is full of governance votes, upgrades, and token unlocks, once again showing how rapidly the crypto landscape is evolving. While some events, like Celo’s hard fork or Aptos’ unlock, carry potential market impact, others focus on long-term ecosystem growth.

As such, it’s important to keep up with these events, if for nothing else than to spot which crypto projects are truly new and exciting.

Related: Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/key-crypto-events-to-watch-this-week-from-airdrops-to-upgrades/

