Key Shiba Inu Metric Collapses by 94%, Costing Millions of SHIB

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 16:33
  • SHIB burn rate down on all fronts – minus 95%
  • SHIB rebounds 3.25%

Popular blockchain tracking platform Shibburn has revealed that, just recently, the burn rate of the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has faced a drastic fall as it collapsed by almost 100%.

Still, there is some good news about it that partly makes up for this negative and unexpected pivot.

SHIB burn rate down on all fronts – minus 95%

According to the above-mentioned on-chain data source, over the past week, the Shiba Inu community has failed to hold the SHIB burn rate in the green zone. Over the past seven days, this metric has collapsed by 94.05%. However, even with this fall, millions of meme coins were still transferred out of the circulating supply — 9,434,807 SHIB.

As for the daily burn rate, things stand worse here, since with a similar decline (minus 95.46%), the community has burned only as little as 169,895 SHIB.

SHIB rebounds 3.25%

Over the past 24 hours, the popular meme cryptocurrency has managed to rebound, reclaiming 3.25% after a 12.38% price crash that took place between Sunday and Monday.

Printing multiple consecutive red candles on an hourly chart, Shiba Inu mirrored the price curve of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, on that day. Still, today’s price rise was followed by a small decline as SHIB went down by 1.18%. At press time, it is changing hands at $0.00001210 per coin.

Source: https://u.today/key-shiba-inu-metric-collapses-by-94-costing-millions-of-shib

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
