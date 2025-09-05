Key Shibarium Use Cases Shared by SHIB Team

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 06:24
Union
U$0.01101+120.20%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001215-2.95%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1551-3.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-4.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016171-8.93%
  • SHIB team reveals full Shibarium use case list
  • SHIB burns jump 6,354%

X account @Shibizens, affiliated with the Shiba Inu team, has published a post to remind the SHIB army about the wide range of opportunities they are missing if they avoid using the Layer-2 network Shibarium.

You Might Also Like

SHIB team reveals full Shibarium use case list

The list shared by the aforementioned SHIB-linked account mentions eight functions of Shibarium available to users now.

It covers various important activities from swapping tokens on Shibarium-based decentralized exchanges (DEXes), staking BONE tokens and bridging assets from Ethereum to getting your own name with Shibarium Domains, minting NFTs and sharing content on the @letsHypeIt platform.

However, there is one important condition that must be fulfilled to work on this blockchain: All transaction fees are paid in BONE, so it is important to have those meme tokens at hand when using Shibarium.

SHIB burns jump 6,354%

The SHIB community continues to move Shiba Inu meme coins to dead wallets, very gradually reducing the circulating supply. According to Shibburn, over the past day, the SHIB burn rate has shown an increase of 6,354%.

The significant surge in this metric was achieved thanks to the cumulative burn of 4,559,620 coins.

The three largest burn transactions on this list include 1,011,990, 2,663,204 and 420,690 SHIB. Despite the daily burns, the circulating amount of Shiba Inu remains 584,688,572,323,718 coins, with 410,752,272,987,842 SHIB burned in total.

Source: https://u.today/key-shibarium-use-cases-shared-by-shib-team

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+4.59%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Partager
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09855-2.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01758-23.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Partager
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05725+18.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-2.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.010986-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets