Keyrock acquires Turing Capital for $27.8 million, expanding its digital asset management business

PANews reported on September 16th that according to The Block , digital asset trading infrastructure provider Keyrock announced the acquisition of Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund manager Turing Capital for $ 27.8 million, establishing an asset and wealth management division. Turing Capital CEO Jorge Schnura will lead the new division and join Keyrock's leadership team. The acquisition aims to strengthen Keyrock 's investment services for institutional and high-net-worth clients, encompassing liquidity provision, long-term investments, and on-chain asset management. Keyrock has also recently expanded its operations in the United States and plans to apply for an investment advisory license under the EU's MiCA regulations.
