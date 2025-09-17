Keyrock Acquires Turing Capital, Launches New Asset Division

Key Points: Integration of new institutional and wealth management services

Expansion into blockchain-based fund management

Strengthening of financial architectures with regulatory adherence

Digital asset trading firm Keyrock has acquired Luxembourg’s Turing Capital for $27.8 million, establishing an asset and wealth management division under CEO Jorge Schnura.

This acquisition enhances Keyrock’s service portfolio for institutional and high-net-worth investors, amid expanding operations in the US and adherence to evolving EU MiCA regulations.

Keyrock Completes $27.8M Acquisition of Turing Capital

Keyrock’s acquisition of Turing Capital integrates new institutional and wealth management services aimed at high-net-worth clients. Led by Jorge Schnura, the division expands Keyrock’s reach, allowing comprehensive services from liquidity provision to long-term investments. Kevin de Patoul, CEO, and Juan David Mendieta, Chief Strategy Officer of Keyrock, emphasize alignment with regulatory frameworks, notably the EU MiCA.

Jorge Schnura’s commitment to blockchain was highlighted on LinkedIn, stating all assets will transition on-chain, offering systematic investments.

On-Chain Transition Will Enhance Institutional Services

Did you know? Industry merges, like Keyrock and Turing Capital, mirror trends seen with firms such as Galaxy Digital, reflecting the push for diverse institutional-grade offerings in the crypto space.

CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin (BTC) at $116,509.48, with a market cap of $2.32 trillion. BTC holds 57.53% dominance, trading $46.27 billion over 24 hours, with 0.98% growth day-over-day. Supply stands at 19,922,025 from a 21 million cap as of September 17, 2025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:06 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team posits this acquisition could strengthen financial architectures, ensuring institutional-grade risk controls and adherence to evolving regulations like EU MiCA, advancing Keyrock’s competitive edge.