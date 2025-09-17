Keyrock buys Turing Capital for nearly $30M, launches asset arm

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:45
GET
GET$0.008212-1.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1302+4.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017237+0.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4494+1.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.39%

Keyrock announced its acquisition of Luxembourg-registered alternative investment fund manager Turing Capital for nearly $30 million.

The firm also revealed that it will launch a dedicated Asset & Wealth Management division, led by Turing co-founder Jorge Schnura.

The firm has submitted a MiCA application with Liechtenstein’s Financial Market Authority to expand into portfolio management and advisory services, a filing now under review. The move extends Keyrock’s core market making, OTC and options business toward longer-term investment strategies and on-chain wealth products, adding Turing’s fund structure and systematic strategies to Keyrock’s trading infrastructure.

Kevin de Patoul, CEO of Keyrock, stated: “We’re proud to officially launch Keyrock Asset and Wealth Management and welcome the Turing Capital team into our fold.” He added: “This expansion positions us to better serve our institutional partners across the full spectrum of digital assets, from liquidity provision to long-term investment strategies.”

MiCA has been pre-implemented in Liechtenstein, with the FMA accepting applications since February 2025, positioning the principality as a gateway for EEA-wide permissions. Keyrock already holds TVTG registration in Liechtenstein and enhanced PSAN status in France, milestones it flagged in late 2024 as it prepared for MiCA.

Regulatory approvals for any new MiCA-scoped services remain pending, and product details were not provided. As with new launches, risks include licensing timelines, custody and valuation controls, and strategy execution in volatile markets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/keyrock-buys-turing-capital-for-nearly-30m-launches-asset-arm

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa