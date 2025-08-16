KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Par : Incrypted
2025/08/16 20:38
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module.

The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the testnet section, link your X (Twitter) account and complete the available tasks.
Tasks. Data: KiiChain
  1. Complete the available tasks on the Galxe and Guild platforms:
Campaign page. Data: Galxe
  1. Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles.

The testnet activities require no expenses and take little time. The team has already confirmed an airdrop for participating and farming points, which will be converted into tokens. Since the project is still new, the number of participants remains relatively low, while the reward pool will grow as the community expands.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important news and announcements.

Highlights:

  • stay active in the testnet;
  • points system;
  • no costs for participation.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
