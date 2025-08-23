Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released From Tennessee Jail As DHS Reportedly Threatens Deportation

Topline Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration early this year, was released from custody in Tennessee on Friday, according to multiple outlets, heading back home to Maryland as the Trump administration threatens to deport him again. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, center, leaves the Putnam County Jail, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

Abrego Garcia is on his way to reunite with his family in Maryland for the first time since his deportation in March, Fox 17 reported. Abrego Garcia’s attorneys recently said he would be transported by a private security firm with “experience providing court-approved pre-trial transportation and security services in criminal cases.” The Maryland man is awaiting a Jan. 27 trial on human smuggling charges that he has pleaded not guilty to. Abrego Garcia is “grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process,” according to a statement from lawyer Sean Hecker reported by multiple outlets. The Trump administration said last month it would try to undo Abrego Garcia’s temporary deportation protections and deport him to a third country before his trial. Hours after Abrego Garcia’s release, the Department of Homeland Security informed his attorneys that ICE “may” deport him to the African country of Uganda, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who cited federal sources and documents. Forbes has reached out to Abrego Garcia’s attorneys for comment.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Key Background

Abrego Garcia, a construction worker who lived with his wife and three children, was deported to El Salvador on March 15 as part of Trump’s sweeping deportation initiative. The Justice Department admitted in a filing his deportation was caused by an “administrative error,” while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Abrego Garcia was deported because of a “clerical error.” Xinis said Abrego Garcia was deported without legal justification, ordering his return and noting he was granted withholding of removal in 2019 after fleeing from gang violence in El Salvador in 2011. The Trump administration later accused Abrego Garcia of being an MS-13 member, baselessly claiming his hand tattoos proved the association. The Supreme Court eventually stepped in, ordering the Trump administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. He was brought back to the U.S. in June after several White House officials insisted he would not return. The day Abrego Garcia returned, he was detained on human smuggling charges linked to a 2022 traffic stop for speeding with eight passengers. Abrego Garcia was not charged with anything during the stop and given a warning about an expired driver’s license. Abrego Garcia has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in January.

Further Reading

The Conspiracy Behind Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Tattoos Explained—After Trump Insists Doctored ‘MS-13’ Ink Is Real (Forbes)

Trump Administration Says It Will Simply Re-Deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia If He Is Brought Back To U.S. (Forbes)