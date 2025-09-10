Kiln exits all ETH validation nodes in an orderly manner due to SwissBorg-related incidents

PANews reported on September 10th that staking infrastructure provider Kiln announced it has initiated the withdrawal of all Ethereum validators, an estimated process of 10-42 days, with withdrawals taking up to nine days. Rewards will continue to be paid during the withdrawal period, and the dashboard, widget, and API will be temporarily suspended to strengthen infrastructure. Cyrus Fazel also stated that SwissBorg was not hacked, and that the $41 million was related to an external DeFi wallet held by its SOL staking partner, Kiln.
