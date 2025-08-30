Kima Network Introduces Next-Gen DvP Model for Efficient RWA Payment Settlement

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 03:30
General Impressions
GEN$0.04187+0.23%
Kima Network
KIMA$0.06998-9.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20642-3.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001588-5.30%
Allo
RWA$0.004964-11.53%
integration blockchains whiteblue 18

With the continuous momentum in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), Kima Network remains at the forefront of this transformation. Kima Network has now unleashed an innovative settlement model called ‘Delivery vs Payment’ (DvP). This model is designed to inquire the inflow of assets and payments across financial ecosystems.

Traditional settlement methods depend on escrow while leaving participants at risk of smart contracts. Unlike this, Kima’s DvP mechanism encourages instant and automatic transactions that execute on the fulfillment of obligations from both sides. Kima Network is a cross-chain settlement protocol for assets, has revealed the announcement through its official X account.

Kima Network Makes Real-World Asset Markets Efficient

The Delivery vs Payment solution is properly organized, maintaining fiat compatibility while strengthening cross-chain transactions. With this flexibility, this mechanism becomes a powerful tool for accelerating tokenized asset markets, secondary RWA trading, and direct fiat-to-asset settlements.

There is an increasing institutional interest in RWAs, and the DvP model has a reliable infrastructure. This infrastructure aims to remove counterparty risk while ensuring efficient execution. Kima Network has an aligned system suitable for both crypto-native and traditional financial participants. With this streamlined system, the network addresses the issues to bridge the gap between crypto nd traditional worlds.

Kima Network Reshapes Speed and Trust in Finance

Kima Network’s DvP model possesses the ability to encourage trustless settlement. In transactions leveraging the DvP model, there is no need for escrow services or any intermediaries. This initiative aims to empower participants by providing them with full control over their assets until they meet conditions. As a result, more transparent, faster, and safer financial flow occurs.

Kima Network enables automatic settlement across fiat rails and chains. By doing this, the network is set to streamline tokenized markets while setting the stage for broader adoption of digital assets. With his breakthrough, Kima Network aims to cement its position as a key innovator to redefine financial operations in the digital era.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1309+11.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+9.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019227+2.30%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1845-1.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?