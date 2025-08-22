Kin price prediction 2025-2031: Will KIN recover?

Key takeaways

Our KIN predictions anticipate a high of $0.000019 by the end of 2025.

In 2028, it will range between $0.000051 and $0.000061, with an average price of $0.000052.

In 2031, it will range between $0.000156 and $0.000190, with an average price of $0.000160.

Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 by Kik Interactive, it was designed to enable global transactions without intermediaries. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, Kin later migrated to Solana in 2020 to benefit from its scalability and low transaction costs. This migration has positioned Kin (KIN) as a viable solution for micropayments across apps, games, and online services, fueling a growing digital economy. Despite its strong foundations, KIN remains below its all-time high (ATH) of $0.001493, recorded on January 6, 2018.

Recently, the token marked its all-time low (ATL) in July 8, 2025, at $0.00000051112. These price changes indicate the volatility of the token and the uncertainty of long-term upward trending prices. This raises questions among investors ,Can KIN reach $0.001? Will KIN recapture its ATH? How high can KIN go in 2025?.

Let’s get into the KIN technical analysis and price predictions.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Kin Ticker KIN Current price $0.000001286 Market cap $3.45M Trading volume $61.51K Circulating supply 2.75T KIN All-time high $0.001493 (Jan 06, 2018) All-time low $0.000001112 (Jul 08, 2025) 24-hour low $0.000001205 24-hour high $0.00000133

KIN price prediction: Technical analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day variation) 3.82% 50-day SMA $ 0.0000001547 14-Day RSI 41.41 200-day SMA $ 0.0000004871 Sentiment Bearish Fear and Greed Index 44 (Fear) Green days 9/30 (30%)

Kin price analysis

Kin price analysis confirmed a downtrend as its price declined to $0.000001218.

KIN is expected to find support near $0.000001133.

The token has decreased by nearly 4.25% in the last 24 hours.

On August 22, 2025, Kin price analysis showed a bearish trend as sellers pushed a downward pressure on the token. The price went down to $0.000001218, losing 4.25% of its value over the past day. Earlier, KIN recovered slightly to $0.000001333, but selling pressure resumed, pushing it back down toward support levels. The token remains below short-term resistance, signaling watchful sentiment among traders.

Kin 1-day price chart analysis

The 24hour price chart confirms the bearish momentum, with Kin dropping to an intra day low of $0.000001133 before closing at $0.000001218. The day’s high was $0.000001333, which now acts as short-term resistance.

KIN/USDT Chart: TradingView

The MACD indicator shows the MACD line at –0.000000028, below the signal line at –0.000000021, with a histogram reading of –0.000000007, confirming bearish momentum. The RSI stands at 41.98, below the neutral 50 level, indicating sellers are in control but the token is not yet in oversold territory.

KIN/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price chart of Kin confirms a bearish trend in the market. KIN declined to $0.000001164, with sellers driving the price down to a low of $0.000001155. Increased volatility suggests stronger price swings, and the downward bias signals that bearish pressure is likely to persist in the near term.

KIN/USDT Chart: TradingView

The MACD indicator also confirms bearish sentiment. The MACD line stands at –0.000000037, trending below the signal line at –0.000000026, while the histogram shows a negative reading of –0.000000011. This alignment indicates sustained selling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower at 36.76, below the neutral 50 level. The RSI baseline is at 44.82, reinforcing that sellers currently dominate the market. Although RSI is not yet in the oversold region it shows that buying pressure remains weak.

Kin technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value ($) Action SMA 3 $ 0.0000001731 SELL SMA 5 $ 0.0000001581 SELL SMA 10 $ 0.0000001579 SELL SMA 21 $ 0.0000001759 SELL SMA 50 $ 0.0000001547 SELL SMA 100 $ 0.0000001727 SELL SMA 200 $ 0.0000004871 SELL

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value ($) Action EMA 3 $ 0.0000001338 SELL EMA 5 $ 0.0000001378 SELL EMA 10 $ 0.0000001583 SELL EMA 21 $ 0.0000002242 SELL EMA 50 $ 0.0000003903 SELL EMA 100 $ 0.0000006008 SELL EMA 200 $ 0.0000008587 SELL

What to expect from Kin?

Kin is likely to face continued bearish pressure in the short term as long as it trades below the $0.000001220–$0.000001333 resistance zone. A breakdown under $0.000001155 support could trigger further losses, while a rebound above resistance would signal the first signs of recovery.

Is KIN a good investment?

Kin’s transition to the Solana blockchain enhances transaction efficiency and scalability, positioning it well for broader adoption in the digital economy. The settlement with the SEC over a 2017 ICO confirmed Kin’s status as a non-security, providing regulatory clarity and potentially reducing investment risk.

Additionally, Kin’s growing use in various applications and services underscores its practical utility and potential demand. These factors suggest that Kin could be a viable option for investors looking to invest in crypto. However, like all digital assets, KIN is volatile and subject to significant price fluctuations. Investors should consider these risks alongside potential advantages.

Will Kin reach $1?

Predicting whether Kin will reach $1 is highly speculative and depends on numerous factors. Given its current price, achieving $1 would require an astronomical increase, approximately 69,444 times its current value, which is quite doubtful

Will Kin reach $10?

Reaching $10 for Kin is extremely unlikely, requiring an unprecedented increase in market cap.

Will Kin reach $100?

Reaching $100 from its current value would require an astronomical increase, which is highly unlikely given the current trend and typical market dynamics of cryptocurrencies.

Does Kin have a good long-term future?

Kin could potentially have a promising future if it continues to attract users and integrate into various platforms. Analysts forecast its price could reach between $0.000031 by 2025 and $0.000218 by 2030. However, like many similar digital currencies, Kin’s trajectory is unpredictable and will likely be influenced by various factors, such as broader market dynamics and community engagement.

Recent news/opinion on KIN

CoinGecko adds new categories for the Kin Ecosystem, including Payments and SocialFi

Solara Pay, payroll disbursement system by Solana, announced a new bounty campaign to boost awareness and adoption of its platform. The system supports both KIN and USDC.

KIN price prediction September 2025

In September 2025, the maximum price for Kin could reach around $0.000017, the minimum price of KIN in September could reach $0.000015, with a average price of $0.000016.

Month Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) September $0.000015 $0.000016 $0.000017

KIN price prediction 2025

In 2025 the price of Kin is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $0.000017. The Kin price value can reach a maximum of $0.000019 with the average trading value of $0.000018 in USD.

Year Potential low ($) Potential average ($) Potential high ($) 2025 $0.000017 $0.000018 $0.000019

Kin price predictions 2026-2031

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2026 $0.000024 $0.000025 $0.000030 2027 $0.000035 $0.000036 $0.000042 2028 $0.000048 $0.000049 $0.000059 2029 $0.000067 $0.000070 $0.000083 2030 $0.000100 $0.000103 $0.000117 2031 $0.000146 $0.000150 $0.000175

Kin price prediction 2026

In 2026 the price of Kin is predicted to reach at a minimum level of $0.000024. The KIN price can reach a maximum level of $0.000030 with the average trading price of $0.000025.

Kin price prediction 2027

in 2027 the KIN price could reach a maximum possible level of $0.000042 with the average forecast price of $0.000036.

Kin price prediction 2028

The price of Kin is predicted to reach at a minimum level of $0.000048 in 2028. The Kin price can reach a maximum level of $0.000059 with the average price of $0.000049 throughout 2028.

Kin price prediction 2029

The price of 1 Kin is expected to reach at a minimum level of $0.000067 in 2029. The KIN price can reach a maximum level of $0.000083 with the average price of $0.000070 throughout 2029.

Kin price prediction 2030

In 2030 the price of Kin is expected to reach at a minimum price value of $0.000100. The KIN price can reach a maximum price value of $0.000117 with the average value of $0.000103.

Kin price prediction 2031

Kin price is forecast to reach a lowest possible level of $0.000146 in 2031. As per our findings, the KIN price could reach a maximum possible level of $0.000175 with the average forecast price of $0.000150.

Kin market price prediction: Analyst’s KIN price forecast

Firm 2025 2026 Digitalcoinprice $0.0000235 $0.0000276 Changelly $0.0000231 $0.0000294 coincodex $ 0.0₅1517 $ 0.0₅1595

Cryptopolitan’s Kin price prediction

KIN Price Prediction 2025-2031

Cryptopolitan’s KIN price predictions propose a somewhat positive outlook for the token’s future price should the market recover soon. According to our expert analysis, if the bulls back the token, KIN might record a maximum price of $0.000024 by the end of 2025 and an average price of $0.000021 in 2025. This is not investment advice. Always do your own research and understand the risks involved before making investment decisions in the cryptocurrency market.

KIN historic price sentiment

On January 6, 2018, KIN achieved a price rise to its all-time high of $0.001493.

In early 2018, there was a significant spike, showing the price at approximately $0.0001163

After the initial spike, the price drops sharply and declines gradually over the next two years. By late 2018, the price had fallen below $0.00005 and continued this downward trend into 2019.

From 2020 onwards, the price stabilizes at much lower levels, fluctuating slightly but mostly remaining in the range of $0.000001 to $0.00002 on Jan 9. This indicates a period of relative stability, although at a significantly lower value than its initial spike.

In the bull market of 2021, it managed to reach a high of $0.0004498 before reversing again.

In 2022, the price started around $0.00001163. Kin experienced minor volatility throughout the year but generally maintained a low and flat price trajectory.

In 2023, there was a visible continuation of this stability, with the price remaining below $0.000025 for the most part. Towards the end of 2023, KIN dipped to as low as $0.000008 but gained momentum in December, closing the year around $0.000015.

KIN price movements show a bull run at the start of 2024, touching $0.000028 in February. Subsequently, price reversals followed, and KIN dipped to an average price of $0.00014 on April 30. KIN started the month of July at $0.00001394; currently bearish, the token is trading within the $0.00001288 – $0.00001481 range.

The price remained largely unchanged, still trading near 0.00001135 USD, reflecting low activity or interest in the market in August 2024.

A significant drop occurred during December 2024, with the price falling sharply to around $0.000001, indicating heightened selling pressure and lack of demand.

In January 2025, the price stabilized near $0.000001, maintaining a low value with minimal fluctuations, signaling a weak recovery or continued bearish dominance.

August 2025 KIN has traded bearishly throughout, struggling below the $0.000001333 resistance and repeatedly testing support near $0.000001155.

KIN price history