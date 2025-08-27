Kindly MD files $5B shelf offering with plans to expand Bitcoin treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:31
Bitcoin
BTC$111,359.71+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+1.75%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00087+55.35%
FORM
FORM$3.4967+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01875-0.58%

Key Takeaways

  • Kindly MD filed a $5 billion shelf registration with the SEC, giving it flexibility to issue equity or debt.
  • The company plans to direct proceeds toward Bitcoin purchases as part of its treasury reserve policy.

Kindly MD filed a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the SEC on August 26, allowing the company to issue up to $5 billion in securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, rights, and units.

The filing states that proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes, with a priority on expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Other uses include debt repayment, acquisitions, and working capital.

Kindly MD has already raised more than $500 million in private placements this year to support BTC purchases and previously issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by Bitcoin valued at no less than $400 million.

The company has formally adopted a Treasury Reserve Policy designating Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The strategy involves accumulating BTC long-term, with flexibility to issue additional securities or leverage existing holdings to finance further acquisitions.

Kindly MD added 5,743.91 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. The $5B shelf offering could fund more Bitcoin buys as the company doubles down on its treasury strategy. Bitcoin, meanwhile, traded back above $112K on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a weekend dip below $110K.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kindly-md-5b-btc-shelf/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31083+5.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.038-12.60%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.64%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14+1.42%
HAI
HAI$0.00983-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark