KindlyMD launches bold $5B equity offering to accelerate Bitcoin treasury expansion on Nasdaq

Summary Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD files for a $5 billion at-the-market equity program to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

KindlyMD has filed an SEC shelf registration for an at-the-market equity program of up to $5 billion to fund additional Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. Announced on August 26, the filing allows the company to sell shares gradually on Nasdaq through underwriters including TD Securities, Cantor, and B. Riley.

Proceeds from the sales will go towards KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury strategy and support general corporate purposes. The allocation for Bitcoin accumulation aligns with the company’s ongoing plan to grow its BTC holdings, following its pivot to a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy approved by shareholders in May.

The filing also follows the company’s recent acquisition of nearly 5,744 BTC through its merger with Nakamoto Holdings. That deal brought KindlyMD’s total holdings to approximately 5,765 BTC, worth nearly $639 million at current prices.

The $5B equity program builds directly on that and underscores the scale of KindlyMD’s ambition. At BTC’s current price of about $111,300, a full raise could add nearly 44,900 BTC to its treasury. Combined with its current holdings, the company could control more than 50,000 BTC, a level that would place it among the largest corporate holders of the asset and signal one of the boldest treasury strategies yet.

KindlyMD’s $5B equity plan is the latest signal that corporate Bitcoin treasuries are becoming a major trend. The move adds to a growing wave of companies using capital markets to build large Bitcoin reserves.

KindlyMD’s Strategy: The bigger picture of Bitcoin treasury on corporate balance sheets

Corporate Bitcoin treasuries are no longer a niche idea. Data from BitcoinTreasuries.net shows that the top 100 public companies together hold about 988,097 BTC, valued at roughly $109 billion. This represents 4.71% of BTC’s total supply, showing how much demand is coming from corporate entities.

The biggest holder by a wide margin is Strategy, with 632,457 BTC worth more than $109.3 billion. The second largest, Marathon Digital Holdings, has just over 50,600 BTC, followed by XXI with a total 43,514 BTC in holdings.

Strategy was the first public firm to bet on Bitcoin, long-term accumulation model has become a blueprint that many other firms are now adopting to scale their holdings.

This playbook has quickly spread beyond the United States. In Japan, Metaplanet Inc. has built a treasury of nearly 19,000 BTC, the largest in Asia. Firms like Europe-based AMDAX have also publicly stated their various aims to secure as much as one percent of the total Bitcoin supply, underscoring how the race to build corporate treasuries is now global in scope.

The strategy, however, is not without risk. The inherently volatile nature of the crypto market remains a concern, and analysts caution that companies selling shares to buy Bitcoin risk diluting shareholder value and exposing their balance sheets to big price swings. Despite these risks, KindlyMD’s approach reflects growing confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. The company’s Nasdaq listing provides additional credibility and transparency for investors, making this Bitcoin treasury strategy particularly noteworthy in the current market environment. As Bitcoin continues to gain institutional acceptance, KindlyMD’s bold $5 billion initiative could position the company as a leader in corporate cryptocurrency adoption, potentially inspiring other Nasdaq-listed firms to explore similar Bitcoin treasury strategies for portfolio diversification and inflation hedging.