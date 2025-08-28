KindlyMD Stock Slides on $5B Raise for Bitcoin Buys

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:48
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.402-0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,239.77-0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018349+0.76%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01774-1.33%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%

Shares in the Healthcare company KindlyMD dropped on Tuesday after it announced a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program to raise funds to increase its Bitcoin holdings. 

The healthcare services company, which recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and adopted a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy, said on Tuesday that it filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to issue and sell up to $5 billion worth of common stock through its program.

The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including BTC accumulation, working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures and investments in projects.

“Following the successful completion of our merger between KindlyMD and Nakamoto just two weeks ago and our initial purchase of Bitcoin, this initiative is the natural next phase of our growth plan,” said KindlyMD chair and CEO David Bailey, who is also a crypto policy adviser to the Trump administration.

The company acquired 5,744 BTC for about $679 million at a weighted average price of $118,204 per Bitcoin, on Aug. 19. 

Offering key to Bitcoin strategy, CEO says 

“It’ll take us a while to build the necessary liquidity to complete the program, but it’ll be a critical tool as we execute our strategy,” Baily said on X. 

When asked about the strategy’s transparency compared with that of Michael Saylor’s Strategy, Bailey said:

Related: Bitcoin bear market is likely years away: Trump adviser David Bailey

The stock sales will be conducted through multiple sales agents, including TD Securities, Cantor, and others, with shares sold at prevailing market prices on exchanges such as Nasdaq.

Kindly MD shares slump 

Investors seemed critical of the equity offering as shares in KindlyMD (NAKA) slumped on Tuesday, ending the day down 12% and dropping a further 2.7% after-hours to $7.85.

Still, Kindly MD’s stock has surged 330% since early May, around the time that it made its Bitcoin strategy plans public, and is up 550% so far this year.

NAKA falls 12% on the day. Source: Google Finance

Red Light Holland updates Bitcoin strategy 

Meanwhile, the Canada-based psychedelic truffles farming company Red Light Holland has become the latest to update its Bitcoin investment strategy.

The firm said on Tuesday that it has purchased 10,600 shares of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and was working with “a leading exchange” to enable it to utilize Arch Public’s algorithmic trading strategies. 

Scott Melker, a crypto influencer and lead crypto adviser to Red Light Holland, said the firm is “taking a balanced and responsible approach to Bitcoin, combining ETF exposure with the next steps of advanced trading strategies via Arch Public.”

Magazine: Bitcoin is ‘funny internet money’ during a crisis: Tezos co-founder

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/kindlymd-announces-5b-equity-offering-program-but-stock-slides?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07534+1.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5434+0.11%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.58-1.77%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034-2.05%
XRP
XRP$2.979-0.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?