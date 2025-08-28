KindlyMD Stock Slides on $5B Raise for Bitcoin Buys

Shares in the Healthcare company KindlyMD dropped on Tuesday after it announced a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program to raise funds to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

The healthcare services company, which recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and adopted a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy, said on Tuesday that it filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to issue and sell up to $5 billion worth of common stock through its program.

The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including BTC accumulation, working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures and investments in projects.

“Following the successful completion of our merger between KindlyMD and Nakamoto just two weeks ago and our initial purchase of Bitcoin, this initiative is the natural next phase of our growth plan,” said KindlyMD chair and CEO David Bailey, who is also a crypto policy adviser to the Trump administration.

The company acquired 5,744 BTC for about $679 million at a weighted average price of $118,204 per Bitcoin, on Aug. 19.

Offering key to Bitcoin strategy, CEO says

“It’ll take us a while to build the necessary liquidity to complete the program, but it’ll be a critical tool as we execute our strategy,” Baily said on X.

When asked about the strategy’s transparency compared with that of Michael Saylor’s Strategy, Bailey said:

The stock sales will be conducted through multiple sales agents, including TD Securities, Cantor, and others, with shares sold at prevailing market prices on exchanges such as Nasdaq.

Kindly MD shares slump

Investors seemed critical of the equity offering as shares in KindlyMD (NAKA) slumped on Tuesday, ending the day down 12% and dropping a further 2.7% after-hours to $7.85.

Still, Kindly MD’s stock has surged 330% since early May, around the time that it made its Bitcoin strategy plans public, and is up 550% so far this year.

Red Light Holland updates Bitcoin strategy

NAKA falls 12% on the day. Source: Google Finance

Meanwhile, the Canada-based psychedelic truffles farming company Red Light Holland has become the latest to update its Bitcoin investment strategy.

The firm said on Tuesday that it has purchased 10,600 shares of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) and was working with “a leading exchange” to enable it to utilize Arch Public’s algorithmic trading strategies.

Scott Melker, a crypto influencer and lead crypto adviser to Red Light Holland, said the firm is “taking a balanced and responsible approach to Bitcoin, combining ETF exposure with the next steps of advanced trading strategies via Arch Public.”

