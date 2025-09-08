Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:18
Sidekick
K$0.1627+5.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09933-1.11%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9978+4.17%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00165-19.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001617+0.12%
K
KINTO$0.223-89.50%

Less than two months after being hacked, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Kinto has announced its decision to shut down “to protect users and community.”

Kinto’s post-hack recovery plan, dubbed “Phoenix,” included raising $750,000 in crypto from private credit protocol Wildcat Finance, promising depositors 50% APR.

The bridge loan turned out to be insufficient, however. Kinto explained that “the 577 ETH that were drained and new debt + market conditions killed further fundraising.”

Lenders who deposited to the Phoenix market will take a 24% haircut, the first default for Wildcat creditors who have facilitated $368 million in loans since its public launch in February.

Read more: https://protos.com/just-another-day-in-defi-a-hack-a-rug-pull-and-10m-saved/

Kinto’s token, K, fell victim to an “industry-wide” vulnerability dubbed CPIMP on July 10, in which an attacker upgraded the token contract’s implementation to allow themselves to mint tokens.

The subsequent sell-off of freshly minted tokens crashed the price of K and netted the attacker 577 ether (ETH), worth $2.5 million today per CoinMarketCap data.

The foundation’s exchange liquidity will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, who will “recover ~76% of principal.”

Additionally, Kinto founder Ramon Recuero is offering hack victims up to $1,100 from his own personal funds.

Collateral damage

Wildcat, which announced its latest $3.5 million raise on Friday, is an attempt to bring unsecured credit to a sector which can feel a lot like the wild-west of global finance.

It aims to replace “the opaque credit daisychain of FTX, 3AC et al,” which imploded spectacularly in 2022, plunging crypto assets into a punishing bear market.

In an industry plagued by hacks and scams, and where anonymous addresses take the place of regulated intermediaries, DeFi borrowing usually has to be over-collateralized, for obvious reasons.

Read more: https://protos.com/uniswap-hook-bunni-hacked-for-over-8m-after-precision-bug-exploited/

Previous attempts at under-collateralized lending have been tried, but with little success so far. In one well known example, liquidity providers for Goldfinch Finance faced a $5 million default for lenders when a Kenyan motorcycle-taxi financing company failed to repay its loan in October 2023.

Wildcat is keen to point out that its job is not to vet borrowers, but verify identities and host loan agreements transparently on-chain.

Co-founder Laurence Day summed up Wildcat’s involvement on X as “an entity being added to the archcontroller simply means that they are the entity that they say they are.”

Indeed, Wildcat’s initial announcement of the Phoenix credit line carried a hefty disclaimer, urging would-be depositors to “perform [their] own due diligence.”

According to on-chain data from the Etherscan block explorer, there are just 13 creditor addresses holding the Kinto Phoenix market deposit token.

Of these, the largest holder has over 60% of supply and the second, approximately 25%.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/defi-default-kinto-shutdown-prompts-first-haircut-for-wildcat-lenders/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.43-0.45%
Suilend
SEND$0.5686+0.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.066+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1278+1.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-2.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000483+2.37%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140048+7.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy