Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85%

Kinto, an Ethereum Layer-2 project, will shut down this month after experiencing a significant exploit in the form of a $1.9M hack in July. The reported hack positioned the project in a critical condition and drained all of its reserve fund, which currently puts them in a position where they cannot secure new funding. The official X (previously Twitter) account of Kinto confirmed the news yesterday. It publicly announced that they were shutting down after exhausting every path to keep going and that they were conducting an orderly wind-down to protect users and the community.

According to Kinto’s official X post, the Phoenix lenders will recover around 76% of funds, and the victims who suffered the hack are eligible for $1,100 goodwill grants as a consolation.

Users can normally withdraw assets, and the window will open until September 30. An Ethereum claim contract and ERA airdrop are also scheduled for next month.

The recent announcement from the project officials has sparked unprecedented market volatility that led to the native K token sliding 85% in the previous 24 hours, and according to the latest statistics, the token is now 94% down compared to the last month.

The Kinto Token has significantly plummeted after the team announced the shutdown

The Kinto token, the native and governance token of the Kinto Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain and a modular exchange, has slid over 85% after the officials revealed the project shutdown. This news from the project authorities has created panic among the users and triggered a dramatic sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

Kinto was exposed to a smart contract exploit that allowed an anonymous hacker to mint 110,000 fake Kinto tokens on the project’s Arbitrum-based Ethereum Layer 2 and throw them out to the market on July 10. The anonymous hacker reportedly siphoned around $1.55 million from lending pools on Morpho and a Uniswap v4 vault.

The security researchers had pointed out the flaws earlier, but the DeFi platform failed to act in time, and it ultimately led to this security breach and hack. After a week, Kinto launched a comeback initiative called Phoenix to raise $1 million to reboot trading, and a new $KINTO token was also introduced to restore balance for users.

The decaying market conditions and negative impacts ended the possibilities of further fundraising and forced the project to end all of its services with immediate effect.

Kinto wrote on Medium that every day that they went on, the funds dwindled further. They had operated without salaries since July, and after the last financing path had fallen through, they had one responsible choice left: to shut down cleanly and protect users/lenders as best as possible.

They had removed all foundation-controlled liquidity from Uniswap to prevent disorderly markets and protect the remaining treasury. They had contacted CEXs and MMs to halt trading and begin their offboarding processes.

The price of Kinto fell to 81.4% to $0.46 since the project authorities officially confirmed the news. The fall of K token comes after a month of nearly reaching its all-time high price of $14.5 million. The growth and fall of Kinto was monumental, the token reaching an all-time high just after four months of launch.

In April 2025, the token was introduced into the market, and on August 14, it reached an all-time high of $14.5 million. At the moment, the token is trading at $0.3965 and displaying bearish momentum in the market.

Details regarding the Funds

Kinto stated that 100% of the remaining assets were dedicated to repaying Phoenix lenders, who had taken real risks to help them relaunch. They would receive 76% of the principal back. To reiterate, the team and investors had never unlocked any Kinto tokens, and none of those tokens had ever moved. In order to maximize loan repayment, the development company was also waiving all the loans to the foundation.

They also added that they were funding top security researchers to continue tracing the 577 ETH exploit and pursue any recoverable funds. They claimed that if anything was recovered, it would flow to the victims first. Kinto commented that their founder would personally donate $55,000 so every eligible victim could receive up to $1,000 per address then. This would ensure that 80% of all depositors received their full amount back.

The post Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85% appeared first on BiteMyCoin.