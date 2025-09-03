Kite Secures $18M Series A to Power Agentic Web Infrastructure

Previously known as Zettablock, Kite introduces a novel architecture designed specifically for the agentic web, drawing on years of expertise in distributed infrastructure systems.

Any PayPal or Shopify retailer may now opt in via the Kite Agent App Store and make themselves discoverable by AI shopping agents.

Agent Passport, a verifiable identity with functional safeguards, and the Agent App Store, where agents may find and purchase services including APIs, data, and commerce tools, are the two main parts of Kite AIR.

Today, Kite, a firm building the agentic web’s fundamental trust infrastructure, revealed that it had secured $18 million in Series A investment, increasing its total cumulative funding to $33 million. General Catalyst and PayPal Ventures led the round. Samsung Next, SBI US Gateway Fund, Vertex Ventures, Hashed, HashKey Capital, Dispersion Capital, Alumni Ventures, Avalanche Foundation, GSR Markets, LayerZero, Animoca Brands, Essence VC, Alchemy, and 8VC are among the other investors in the firm.

Previously known as Zettablock, Kite introduces a novel architecture designed specifically for the agentic web, drawing on years of expertise in distributed infrastructure systems. Large-scale, real-time data infrastructures supporting decentralized networks including Chainlink, EigenLayer, Sui, and Polygon were previously built by the team. Kite is designed to cater to a new kind of user—agents—by building directly on that base.

A groundbreaking technology that allows autonomous agents to authenticate, transact, and function autonomously in real-world settings, Kite Agent Identity Resolution, or "Kite AIR," was recently introduced by the business. The system uses a blockchain designed for autonomous agents to provide programmable identification, native stablecoin payment, and policy enforcement. Agent Passport, a verifiable identity with functional safeguards, and the Agent App Store, where agents may find and purchase services including APIs, data, and commerce tools, are the two main parts of Kite AIR. Thanks to open interfaces with well-known e-commerce platforms like PayPal and Shopify, it is operational as of right now.

With the use of stablecoins and programmable permissions, purchases are settled on-chain with complete traceability. Additionally, Kite is continuously developing more interfaces across data, financial, and commerce platforms.

Leaders in the field who are developing the future of agentic commerce and programmable payments share that vision.

The founding team of Kite has unparalleled experience in applied AI, large-scale data infrastructure, and blockchain protocol engineering—the three pillars needed to drive the agent economy. Chi Zhang, the CEO, managed Databricks’ key data products and has a PhD in AI from UC Berkeley. CTO Scott Shi was a founding developer on Salesforce Einstein AI and developed real-time AI infrastructure at Uber. Over 30 patents and publications at prestigious conferences like ICML and NeurIPS are held by Kite’s team. Engineers and researchers from Uber, Databricks, Salesforce, and NEAR are part of the larger team; they have academic backgrounds from MIT, Harvard, Oxford, UC Berkeley, and the University of Tokyo.

Kite is building the agentic internet’s core infrastructure. Its technology gives native access to stablecoin payments, customizable permissions, and cryptographic identity to autonomous agents. Kite is building the trust transaction layer for the agentic economy by allowing agents to behave autonomously, coordinate, and transact.

