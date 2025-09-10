Klarna prices IPO at $40, above online lender’s expected range

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 08:32
Union
U$0.00936-6.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+1.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132-0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016002-8.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.010313-4.56%

Klarna is synonymous with the “buy now, pay later” trend of making a purchase and deferring payment until the end of the month or paying over interest-free monthly installments.

Nikolas Kokovlis | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Online lender Klarna priced its IPO at $40 per share on Tuesday, above its expected range, in a deal that values the Swedish company at about $15 billion.

Klarna, known for its popular buy now, pay later products, said it raised $1.37 billion for the company and existing shareholders, who are looking to exit a portion of their long-held positions. The company will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KLAR.

The public markets have shown an increased appetite for tech IPOs of late, with companies like crypto firm Circle and software vendor Figma soaring in their highly anticipated debuts. Klarna, which competes with Affirm, was initially aiming to go public earlier this year, but put its plans on hold due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s April announcement of reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries.

Widely known for its short-term, interest-free financing products, Klarna has attempted in recent months to rebrand itself as more of a digital retail bank. Its IPO will be a test of Wall Street’s excitement about the direction of its business.

Klarna disclosed a net loss of $53 million in the second quarter, widening from $18 million in the same period a year go. Revenue climbed 20% from a year earlier to $823 million over the stretch.

Klarna makes money by charging merchants that use its online payment tools a small fee on every transaction. It also generates income from interest on longer-term financing products and late fees.

Of the total amount being raised, $1.17 billion is going to shareholders with just $200 million going to the company.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Klarna’s IPO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/09/klarna-prices-ipo-at-40-above-online-lenders-expected-range-.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1605+9.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002607+0.38%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004519+0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Partager
CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-0.15%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 09:21
Partager
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-0.15%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6094+2.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00622-6.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 09:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets