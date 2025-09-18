Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors.

Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.

“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.

“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.

