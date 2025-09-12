Kommunitas and ByBarter Unite to Launch IKO and Transform Crypto Payments

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 02:30
CROSS
CROSS$0.23805+4.75%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004995+1.93%
mobile-payment

Kommunitas, a decentralized community-driven launchpad empowering blockchain projects worldwide, has announced its strategic partnership with ByBarter. This collaboration aims to launch IKO (Initial KOMmunity Offering), introducing the next wave of crypto adoption. Through this alliance, both platforms are set to highlight their shared visions of making crypto more accessible, engaging, and practical for daily use.

ByBarter Paves the Way to Redefine Crypto

ByBarter aims to introduce innovative solutions to create a link between traditional finance and decentralized systems. With this, the platform is poised to cement its position as a trailblazer in the crypto ecosystem. ByBarter leverages its On/Off Ramp for wallet funding to remove entry barriers for users, enabling them to cash in and cash out crypto easily. Through its MarketVerse, ByBarter introduces a new dimension of engagement, enlarging the evolving digital economy with interaction and participation.

Besides all this, the platform strives to empower users by facilitating cross-border payments. Through this initiative, the platform provides fast, secure, and low-cost alternatives to users to handle their legacy payment systems. ByBarter owns a Self-Custodial Bank to improve transparency and security, enabling users to have full control over their assets.

Kommunitas as a Committed Leader of the Ecosystem

Kommunitas aligns efforts with ByBarter to solidify its commitment to encourage real-world projects supporting real-world needs. Kommunitas demonstrates an inclusive and decentralized approach towards fundraising, offering platforms and community to the projects they need to thrive. Kommunitas-ByBarter partnership provides significant visibility to ByBarter’s IKO while giving the support of a highly engaged community worldwide.

Kommunitas, by collaborating with ByBarter, is poised to mark a significant step forward to create a user-friendly, secure, and practical crypto ecosystem. In this ecosystem, innovation and community-driven growth will be pushed forward through acceleration in adoption.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now