Korea Eyes AI Capital Status with BlackRock Investment Deal

2025/09/24 01:04
TLDRs;

  • Korea signed a major AI and renewable energy investment deal with BlackRock, aiming to become Asia’s AI capital.
  • The agreement centers on data centers and AI infrastructure, supporting Korea’s push to lead in global AI projects.
  • BlackRock plans long-term investments in Korea while also pursuing global data strategies, including UK data center acquisitions.
  • The partnership integrates AI development with renewable energy goals, strengthening Korea’s digital and green economic ambitions.

South Korea has set its sights on becoming Asia’s artificial intelligence hub through a sweeping investment deal with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New York City on Monday, September 22, marking the beginning of a multi-year partnership that will funnel resources into AI infrastructure and renewable energy.

The agreement was formalized during a high-level meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO and interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum. Both leaders framed the deal as a strategic step to secure South Korea’s position as a global technology powerhouse while also advancing sustainable energy adoption.

Focus on data centers and AI projects

At the heart of the deal is a plan to jointly develop advanced data centers, critical to powering AI applications and services. By establishing South Korea as a key Asia-Pacific base for AI infrastructure, the partnership aims to enable the country’s deeper participation in international AI projects.

BlackRock, which manages an astonishing US$12.5 trillion in assets, is not new to the AI-infrastructure play. The firm has already teamed up with Microsoft, Nvidia, and xAI under the AI Infrastructure Partnership, a coalition designed to accelerate global investment in both AI computing and renewable power solutions.

In the case of Korea, the focus extends beyond just computational power. The initiative ties AI growth with clean energy transition, creating a model where the digital economy and green economy evolve together.

Long-term investments on the horizon

Both sides committed to large-scale investments over the next five years. These will support South Korea’s dual push of transforming into a global AI hub while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Officials noted that the collaboration is not just about technological prestige but also about economic resilience. With AI demand surging globally and climate concerns intensifying, Korea sees itself uniquely positioned to serve as both a digital and energy innovation leader.

Other prominent figures joined the New York meeting, including Korea’s Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan, Democratic Party lawmaker Cha Ji-ho, Global Infrastructure Partners chairman Adebayo Ogunlesi, and former World Bank president Jim Yong Kim. Their attendance highlighted the deal’s significance not only to Korea but to broader international infrastructure and energy circles.

BlackRock expands global data strategy

The Korean deal comes as part of BlackRock’s wider global data infrastructure strategy. Just a week prior, the firm announced plans to invest £500 million (US$678 million) in UK data centers through a new venture called Digital Gravity Partners.

That project focuses on acquiring and upgrading existing facilities, particularly those with available power connections, a critical issue in energy-constrained markets like the UK. By optimizing underutilized centers instead of building new ones, BlackRock has signaled a pragmatic approach to navigating high electricity costs and limited grid capacity.

When viewed alongside the Korea agreement, BlackRock’s moves suggest a broader playbook: positioning itself as a global leader in AI-ready infrastructure while aligning with governments eager to modernize their economies.

