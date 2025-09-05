Korean bill to legalize ICOs, Chinese firm’s Ethereum RWAs mystery: Asia Express

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/05 06:40
Boom
BOOM$0.00953-12.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09875-2.30%
Kangamoon
KANG$0.000588-2.22%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-0.06%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000001894-2.82%

South Korean lawmaker’s bill would make ICOs legal again. Chinese state firm deletes posts about $70M worth of RWAs on Ethereum. Asia Express.

A South Korean lawmaker has introduced draft legislation to create a framework for cryptocurrencies, including legalizing initial coin offerings (ICOs) and setting rules for stablecoin issuance.

The proposal, announced Thursday by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Kang-il, would lift South Koreas ban on ICOs. The nation banned the fundraising method in 2017 during a speculative frenzy remembered as the ICO boom. The prohibition pushed Korean projects to launch tokens overseas. Lees bill seeks to replace the blanket prohibition with a disclosure-based regime.

The draft law defines the digital asset sector as an independent industry, dividing it into nine business categories that include trading, brokerage, custody, payments and investment management. Trading and brokerage firms would require licenses, while other activities would operate under a registration system.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
Union
U$0.0105-16.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09877-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Partager
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Partager
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205-8.74%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Figma's Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn't a Bitcoin Treasury

Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties