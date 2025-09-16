Korean Court Sentences Accomplices in V Global Crypto Fraud to Suspended Prison Terms

A South Korean court has given suspended prison sentences to three individuals involved in the V Global cryptocurrency fraud. Suspended Jail Sentences for Accomplices in V Global Scam A South Korean court has sentenced three individuals linked to the fake cryptocurrency exchange V Global—accused of defrauding approximately 50,000 victims out of $1.44 billion—to suspended prison […]
