Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

South Korean crypto market has shed approximately $24 billion in six months, with domestic crypto holdings plummeting from KRW 121.8 trillion to KRW 89.2 trillion between January and June 2025, according to the Bank of Korea’s latest Financial Stability Report. The massive outflow coincided with a dramatic collapse in trading activity, as daily volumes crashed from KRW 17.1 trillion in December 2024 to just KRW 3.2 trillion by June.Source: BOK Active Withdrawal Despite Bitcoin Price Gains The decline occurred despite Bitcoin’s price appreciation during the same period, indicating retail investors were actively withdrawing from crypto markets rather than experiencing passive losses. Exchange deposits fell from KRW 10.7 trillion to KRW 6.2 trillion, confirming widespread fund outflows. Korean retail investors shifted focus from crypto to domestic equities, which outperformed overseas markets amid a strengthening won currency. The pivot was particularly pronounced in U.S. tech stocks, with monthly purchases dropping from $1.68 billion between January and April to just $260 million by July. However, South Korean authorities are simultaneously accelerating pro-crypto policies, with President Lee Jae-myung designating digital asset ecosystem development as a “key national task.” The Democratic Party also launched a crypto policy task force this month, promising legislation before the end of the year to foster industry growth. Mass Exodus From Crypto to Traditional Assets The Bank of Korea attributed the decline in the crypto market partly to Korean investors’ strategic pivot toward domestic equities during a period of relative outperformance. Local stock markets provided attractive alternatives as global uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies created volatility in overseas investments. Korean retail investors demonstrated particular disillusionment with Tesla, selling a net $657 million in August alone as the electric vehicle maker lost its compelling narrative. Instead, crypto-related stocks, such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies, attracted $253 million in net inflows. Daily trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges experienced an unprecedented decline of over 80% from their peak levels. The decline affected stablecoin trading growth, which had been expanding steadily before slowing during the withdrawal period. Despite the domestic downturn, global crypto markets reached a total capitalization of $4.2 trillion by September, representing 3.2% of the worldwide stock market value.Source: CoinGecko Institutional adoption and legislative progress, including the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, supported the growth of the international crypto market. Korean crypto investors maintained significant positions despite the outflows, with over 10,000 residents holding assets exceeding 1 billion won ($750,000). The nation’s 10.86 million active trading accounts represent roughly 20% of the total population.Source: YNA In fact, survey data revealed that 51% of South Koreans aged 20-59 have experience with crypto trading, with 27% currently holding digital assets, averaging 13 million won ($9,547) per investor. Early adopters typically began with Bitcoin before diversifying into altcoins and stablecoins, with 60% starting during the 2020 bull run. Government Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda Despite Market Decline President Lee Jae-myung’s administration has launched comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, reclassifying trading firms as “venture companies” to grant them access to tax incentives and state-backed financing that was previously denied since 2018. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups proposed amendments to include Virtual Asset Service Providers under the category of venture companies. Financial regulators lifted restrictions on institutional crypto investments while preparing approval frameworks for Korea’s first spot crypto ETFs. The Financial Services Commission also presented implementation measures scheduled for late 2025, alongside regulatory frameworks for won-based stablecoins. Major banks established dedicated crypto teams in anticipation of legislative approval. Woori Bank launched a nine-member Digital Asset Team, while Kookmin Bank created a Digital Asset Response Council covering KB Financial Group affiliates. Similarly, Shinhan Bank formed a 20-employee crypto task force as institutions prepare rapid market entry strategies. Local governments simultaneously intensified crypto tax collection efforts. According to a recent Cryptonews report, Cheongju City has seized tokens from 203 residents since 2021 for unpaid taxes and has opened its own trading account to directly liquidate confiscated assets. The city collected 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) from 161 tax evaders through crypto seizures. The Democratic Party’s crypto policy task force pledged to streamline regulations away from operator restrictions toward industry fostering. Task force leaders plan consultations with regulators, the Bank of Korea, and private sector experts to develop comprehensive digital asset legislationSouth Korean crypto market has shed approximately $24 billion in six months, with domestic crypto holdings plummeting from KRW 121.8 trillion to KRW 89.2 trillion between January and June 2025, according to the Bank of Korea’s latest Financial Stability Report. The massive outflow coincided with a dramatic collapse in trading activity, as daily volumes crashed from KRW 17.1 trillion in December 2024 to just KRW 3.2 trillion by June.Source: BOK Active Withdrawal Despite Bitcoin Price Gains The decline occurred despite Bitcoin’s price appreciation during the same period, indicating retail investors were actively withdrawing from crypto markets rather than experiencing passive losses. Exchange deposits fell from KRW 10.7 trillion to KRW 6.2 trillion, confirming widespread fund outflows. Korean retail investors shifted focus from crypto to domestic equities, which outperformed overseas markets amid a strengthening won currency. The pivot was particularly pronounced in U.S. tech stocks, with monthly purchases dropping from $1.68 billion between January and April to just $260 million by July. However, South Korean authorities are simultaneously accelerating pro-crypto policies, with President Lee Jae-myung designating digital asset ecosystem development as a “key national task.” The Democratic Party also launched a crypto policy task force this month, promising legislation before the end of the year to foster industry growth. Mass Exodus From Crypto to Traditional Assets The Bank of Korea attributed the decline in the crypto market partly to Korean investors’ strategic pivot toward domestic equities during a period of relative outperformance. Local stock markets provided attractive alternatives as global uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies created volatility in overseas investments. Korean retail investors demonstrated particular disillusionment with Tesla, selling a net $657 million in August alone as the electric vehicle maker lost its compelling narrative. Instead, crypto-related stocks, such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies, attracted $253 million in net inflows. Daily trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges experienced an unprecedented decline of over 80% from their peak levels. The decline affected stablecoin trading growth, which had been expanding steadily before slowing during the withdrawal period. Despite the domestic downturn, global crypto markets reached a total capitalization of $4.2 trillion by September, representing 3.2% of the worldwide stock market value.Source: CoinGecko Institutional adoption and legislative progress, including the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, supported the growth of the international crypto market. Korean crypto investors maintained significant positions despite the outflows, with over 10,000 residents holding assets exceeding 1 billion won ($750,000). The nation’s 10.86 million active trading accounts represent roughly 20% of the total population.Source: YNA In fact, survey data revealed that 51% of South Koreans aged 20-59 have experience with crypto trading, with 27% currently holding digital assets, averaging 13 million won ($9,547) per investor. Early adopters typically began with Bitcoin before diversifying into altcoins and stablecoins, with 60% starting during the 2020 bull run. Government Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda Despite Market Decline President Lee Jae-myung’s administration has launched comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, reclassifying trading firms as “venture companies” to grant them access to tax incentives and state-backed financing that was previously denied since 2018. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups proposed amendments to include Virtual Asset Service Providers under the category of venture companies. Financial regulators lifted restrictions on institutional crypto investments while preparing approval frameworks for Korea’s first spot crypto ETFs. The Financial Services Commission also presented implementation measures scheduled for late 2025, alongside regulatory frameworks for won-based stablecoins. Major banks established dedicated crypto teams in anticipation of legislative approval. Woori Bank launched a nine-member Digital Asset Team, while Kookmin Bank created a Digital Asset Response Council covering KB Financial Group affiliates. Similarly, Shinhan Bank formed a 20-employee crypto task force as institutions prepare rapid market entry strategies. Local governments simultaneously intensified crypto tax collection efforts. According to a recent Cryptonews report, Cheongju City has seized tokens from 203 residents since 2021 for unpaid taxes and has opened its own trading account to directly liquidate confiscated assets. The city collected 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) from 161 tax evaders through crypto seizures. The Democratic Party’s crypto policy task force pledged to streamline regulations away from operator restrictions toward industry fostering. Task force leaders plan consultations with regulators, the Bank of Korea, and private sector experts to develop comprehensive digital asset legislation

Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/26 19:35
SIX
SIX$0.02006+0.40%

South Korean crypto market has shed approximately $24 billion in six months, with domestic crypto holdings plummeting from KRW 121.8 trillion to KRW 89.2 trillion between January and June 2025, according to the Bank of Korea’s latest Financial Stability Report.

The massive outflow coincided with a dramatic collapse in trading activity, as daily volumes crashed from KRW 17.1 trillion in December 2024 to just KRW 3.2 trillion by June.

Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What's Going on?Source: BOK

Active Withdrawal Despite Bitcoin Price Gains

The decline occurred despite Bitcoin’s price appreciation during the same period, indicating retail investors were actively withdrawing from crypto markets rather than experiencing passive losses.

Exchange deposits fell from KRW 10.7 trillion to KRW 6.2 trillion, confirming widespread fund outflows.

Korean retail investors shifted focus from crypto to domestic equities, which outperformed overseas markets amid a strengthening won currency.

The pivot was particularly pronounced in U.S. tech stocks, with monthly purchases dropping from $1.68 billion between January and April to just $260 million by July.

However, South Korean authorities are simultaneously accelerating pro-crypto policies, with President Lee Jae-myung designating digital asset ecosystem development as a “key national task.”

The Democratic Party also launched a crypto policy task force this month, promising legislation before the end of the year to foster industry growth.

Mass Exodus From Crypto to Traditional Assets

The Bank of Korea attributed the decline in the crypto market partly to Korean investors’ strategic pivot toward domestic equities during a period of relative outperformance.

Local stock markets provided attractive alternatives as global uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies created volatility in overseas investments.

Korean retail investors demonstrated particular disillusionment with Tesla, selling a net $657 million in August alone as the electric vehicle maker lost its compelling narrative.

Instead, crypto-related stocks, such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies, attracted $253 million in net inflows.

Daily trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges experienced an unprecedented decline of over 80% from their peak levels.

The decline affected stablecoin trading growth, which had been expanding steadily before slowing during the withdrawal period.

Despite the domestic downturn, global crypto markets reached a total capitalization of $4.2 trillion by September, representing 3.2% of the worldwide stock market value.

Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What's Going on?Source: CoinGecko

Institutional adoption and legislative progress, including the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, supported the growth of the international crypto market.

Korean crypto investors maintained significant positions despite the outflows, with over 10,000 residents holding assets exceeding 1 billion won ($750,000).

The nation’s 10.86 million active trading accounts represent roughly 20% of the total population.

Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What's Going on?Source: YNA

In fact, survey data revealed that 51% of South Koreans aged 20-59 have experience with crypto trading, with 27% currently holding digital assets, averaging 13 million won ($9,547) per investor.

Early adopters typically began with Bitcoin before diversifying into altcoins and stablecoins, with 60% starting during the 2020 bull run.

Government Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda Despite Market Decline

President Lee Jae-myung’s administration has launched comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, reclassifying trading firms as “venture companies” to grant them access to tax incentives and state-backed financing that was previously denied since 2018.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups proposed amendments to include Virtual Asset Service Providers under the category of venture companies.

Financial regulators lifted restrictions on institutional crypto investments while preparing approval frameworks for Korea’s first spot crypto ETFs.

The Financial Services Commission also presented implementation measures scheduled for late 2025, alongside regulatory frameworks for won-based stablecoins.

Major banks established dedicated crypto teams in anticipation of legislative approval.

Woori Bank launched a nine-member Digital Asset Team, while Kookmin Bank created a Digital Asset Response Council covering KB Financial Group affiliates.

Similarly, Shinhan Bank formed a 20-employee crypto task force as institutions prepare rapid market entry strategies.

Local governments simultaneously intensified crypto tax collection efforts.

According to a recent Cryptonews report, Cheongju City has seized tokens from 203 residents since 2021 for unpaid taxes and has opened its own trading account to directly liquidate confiscated assets.

The city collected 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) from 161 tax evaders through crypto seizures.

The Democratic Party’s crypto policy task force pledged to streamline regulations away from operator restrictions toward industry fostering.

Task force leaders plan consultations with regulators, the Bank of Korea, and private sector experts to develop comprehensive digital asset legislation.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises