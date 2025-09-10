Korea’s Web3 Boom Fueled by Crypto Culture, Tech Edge

The CEO of Factblock discloses the reason why Korea is a great Web3 testbed due to the crypto culture and tech. Korea is the institutional crypto-adopter and innovator.
Korea is fast emerging as a Web3 innovation center in the world. This upward trend is supported by the cultural endorsement of cryptocurrency and advances in technology that are unique to the country.
According to Seonik. J, CEO of Factblock, two crucial characteristics in Korea are the country’s tech-savvy populace and its openness towards new digital assets. The high infrastructure and community presence of Korea make web3 development and experimentation thrive.
A recent report by the Hana Financial Research Institute has it that virtual asset investment is not only shifting to speculation, but it has become a mainstream financial planning in Korea.
Approximately 10 million Koreans spend on virtual goods as a long-term portfolio, not short-term gambles.
Koreans of all ages are embracing online resources. The Hana report indicates that the ownership of cryptocurrencies among the young and middle-aged adults is more than 27 percent.
It is interesting to mention that over 50 percent of investors aged 50 years and above hold them as part of retirement plans.
The interest in crypto futures is growing, with many investors preferring to invest steadily and plan rather than make quick trades.
This cultural transformation correlates with the Korea Blockchain Week, which is established by Factblock. The festival is the largest Web3 event in Asia, and it attracts policymakers, innovators, and institutional investors worldwide.
At Korea Blockchain Week, the country solidified its position as a leading hub for testing blockchain and AI technology.
Korea has a high-tech infrastructure that boosts Web3 adoption. Regulators, blockchain companies, and banks work together to establish a secure investment ecosystem that is secure.
Financial products become more diverse, attracting investors, whether it is Bitcoin or altcoins, or stablecoins.
Yet, challenges remain. Market turbulence continues to create problems, and regulators must clarify the rules. Investors welcome stronger legal systems to protect investments and attract more institutional entities.
Seonik Jeon says that the culture of Korea views innovation as the norm, which is the reason why the Web3 ecosystem in Korea is thriving.
This places the nation on the edge of a new wave of blockchain, uniting technology with the established finance at a cross-national level.