KPop Comes Onchain with Avalanche: Titan Content to Launch 2GATHR, a New Fan Engagement App

2025/09/18 22:07
Los Angeles, CA, September 18th, 2025, Chainwire

Titan Content, the U.S.-based KPop leader founded by Nikki Semin Han, today announces the upcoming launch of 2GATHR, a fan engagement app powered by TITAN, a custom Avalanche Layer 1 (L1) powered by AvaCloud. 2GATHR is scheduled to launch soon on Google Play and Apple App Store, and will empower fans to connect with artists through daily missions, content engagement, and community interaction, placing them at the heart of the KPop experience.

“We’re launching more than a group – we’re sparking a movement,” said Nikki Semin Han, Chairman of Titan Content. “2GATHR, built on our very own blockchain called TITAN, breaks new ground, delivering something extraordinary for fans. AtHeart represents our bold, innovative spirit.”

The launch coincides with the debut of AtHeart, a seven-member group – Michi, Katelyn, Seohyeon, Aurora, Bome, Arin, and Nahyun – formed through global auditions and developed in partnership with Republic Records’ IMPERIAL Music. Led by Han, former CEO of SM Entertainment, AtHeart is the first group under Titan Content’s mission to shape the next generation of K-pop stars through innovative production, fan engagement, and artist development strategies.

A key feature of 2GATHR is its use of Avalanche blockchain, enabling fans to access exclusive digital collectibles, such as limited-edition NFTs tied to AtHeart’s music, artwork, and performances. This ensures authenticity and ownership, providing an immersive, interactive fan experience. While blockchain operates on the backend, the app remains intuitive and user-friendly for existing fans.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer of Ava Labs, the company supporting the launch of Avalanche L1 blockchains, praised Titan’s fan-first approach, saying, “We need applications that everyday consumers will come in and use, and those applications will come from specified experiences that bring them value. Avalanche allows for any business to leverage our customizable blockchain technology to maximize their business use case.” His comment underscores how 2GATHR prioritizes unique, fan-driven experiences. In addition to the fan experience Titan Content is building, it has also chosen to utilize blockchain technology for its ability to significantly improve outdated processes involving artist payouts and voting, among others.

AtHeart officially debuted on August 13, 2025, with their first EP Plot Twist, marking the arrival of KPop’s newest breakout act. The release left a powerful first impression and quickly drew global attention, positioning the group as one of the most anticipated debuts of the year.

Based in Los Angeles, Titan Content blends Korean roots with a U.S. perspective, led by Han, who has shaped acts such as H.O.T., Girls’ Generation, and EXO. Fans can follow AtHeart’s rise on social media as 2GATHR drives a K-pop revolution into 2025.

About Titan Content

The formation of AtHeart aligns with TITAN CONTENT’s ambitious vision, spearheaded by Nikki Semin Han, the renowned K-pop executive and former CEO of SM Entertainment. Han announced the launch of TITAN CONTENT on November 28, 2023, through Variety, introducing it as the world’s first premier K-pop-focused music company headquartered in the U.S. TITAN’s leadership team also includes CEO Katie Kang, CBO Dom Rodriguez, Chief Visual Officer Guiom Lee, and Chief Performance Officer Lia Kim.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network’s architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future. 

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About AvaCloud

AvaCloud is a managed blockchain service empowering organizations to effortlessly build, deploy, and scale high-performance decentralized L1 networks. AvaCloud provides a no-code platform, automated infrastructure, and comprehensive support, enabling businesses to focus on innovation without the complexities of blockchain management.

