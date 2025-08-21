‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Outperforms Its Closest Rival By Four Times

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is on track to become Netflix’s biggest movie of all time ©2025 Netflix

NETFLIX

KPop Demon Hunters, the Netflix animated epic about a group of crusading spirit stalkers is being watched nearly four times as much as its closest rival according to data from the streaming platform.

Over the past week alone the surreal musical was watched 26 million times for 43.3 million hours. It brings the movie’s total number of views since its release in June to 210.5 million giving it a total viewing time of 351 million hours.

Based on both its number of views and hours viewed, KPop Demon Hunters is now closing in on 2021’s Red Notice as the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. The heist comedy starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson has been viewed 230.9 million times for 454.2 million hours and statistics from Netflix show how quickly the demon hunters are catching up with it.

Since 2023 Netflix has distributed detailed weekly data about its top ten titles showing the number of times and hours they were watched. Before 2023, the streamer only released the latter information and, thanks to its star power, Red Notice debuted with a staggering 148.7 million hours as shown in the chart below.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is gradually catching up ‘Red Notice’

Caroline Reid using Flourish

As this report explained, Red Notice was far from a critical success so the length of time it was watched fell sharply over the following weeks. By its third week it was only being watched around a third as much as it was when it debuted.

It fell a further 50% in its fourth week before slipping below 20 million hours where it remained until the ninth week after its release which was the last one when the viewing time of the movie was in the double-digit millions of hours. It only just scraped through as it was watched for 11.1 million hours.

In contrast, KPop Demon Hunters debuted to just 15.4 million hours but its viewing time increased almost three fold the following week as the movie became a viral sensation. Unlike Red Notice, the amount of time it has been watched has increased since then and the latest data from Netflix shows that in its ninth week it was viewed for 43.3 million hours.

The heroes take on a demonic boy band ©2025 Netflix

NETFLIX

It is almost four times more than the amount Red Notice was watched at the same point after release despite having a slight disadvantage as it is 15.3% shorter than its rival.

If it keeps up its performance it will hit the top spot in just over two weeks. The latest data shows a slight increase in weekly viewing time so the demon hunters are showing no sign of slowing down.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2025/08/20/kpop-demon-hunters-outperforms-its-closest-rival-by-four-times/

