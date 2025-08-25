‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Set A Box Office Record With A Hand Tied Behind Its Back

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:18
MemeCore
M$0.44652+2.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020344-8.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.012154-5.46%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358-0.55%

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

At a certain point, I thought we were going to run out of records for KPop Demon Hunters to break, but as of this weekend, it’s shattered a new one.

KPop Demon Hunters is currently the #1 movie at then domestic box office. Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, as in, the streaming service that barely ever has a presence in theaters at all. It’s bringing in an estimated $18 million, which is admittedly a small total to win a weekend, but that’s above Weapons, Fantastic Four, Freakier Friday, Superman and all the rest.

At this point you may be able to guess the record. No Netflix movie has ever been #1 at the box office before. Netflix occasionally does limited release windows for some of its films, usually before or right when they come out, not two months later like we’re seeing with KPop Demon Hunters.

A huge thing to note here is that what KPop Demon Hunters is doing is even more impressive given the fact that it’s only released in 1700 theaters in the US, missing big chains like AMC entirely. You can compare that to its competition like Weapons, which opened in 3,631 theaters, Freakier Friday in 3,975 theaters or Fantastic Four in 4,125 theaters. So it’s doing this with less than half the scale of release of its competition. This is the “hand behind its back” I’m referencing.

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

With this performance, it remains to be seen whether it will now expand into more theaters. Again, Netflix never does this, but with KPop Demon Hunters about to become its most-watched movie of all time, they probably realize they’ve squeezed as much out of it as they can on the service, and they might as well make some millions at the box office. Of course, you should not expect this to become a regular thing, outside of some releases getting short, small theatrical windows (the upcoming Frankenstein, for instance). Allegedly Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers just left Netflix for Paramount because the latter offered them the ability to make theatrical films. So Netflix may want to consider doing this more often.

So, KPop Demon Hunters has set every Netflix original movie record, and broken almost every KPop music record and now has won the box office with half the reach of its competitors. There is truly no stopping this movie, and all we can do now is wait for the obvious sequel announcement.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/08/24/kpop-demon-hunters-set-a-box-office-record-with-a-hand-tied-behind-its-back/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0642-10.08%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Partager
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every crypto bull cycle has its defining moment,  when one or two coins that most people ignored suddenly take center stage and change fortunes. Remember when Ethereum was trading under $10, or when Dogecoin was nothing more than a joke on Reddit? Early movers in those plays captured life-changing returns because they spotted momentum before the crowd. The same chance is emerging now in 2024, and this time, it’s in the presale market. While blue-chip projects like Bitcoin and Cardano still dominate global market cap charts, a new wave of presale crypto projects is creating real buzz. Among them, only one live presale stands out: BlockchainFX ($BFX). This project is close to completing its $6M soft cap, already has thousands of participants, and promises both passive income and explosive upside. Alongside it, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Bitcoin remain strong players,  but BFX brings something fresh to the table: a bridge between traditional finance and Web3. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Best Crypto Presale for Passive Income BlockchainFX has quickly emerged as a presale that combines ambition with delivery. Unlike many early-stage projects that only offer vague promises, BFX is already structured around a working ecosystem. At its core, it’s a multi-asset trading platform that allows users to seamlessly access over 500 different markets, spanning cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, commodities, and ETFs. For investors, this means the ability to manage and grow wealth across multiple asset classes without leaving a single app The presale numbers alone reflect surging interest. More than 5,900 participants have joined the sale, with funding surpassing $5.81M, placing it at 95.6% of its $6M soft cap. Tokens are currently offered at $0.02, and with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, investors are already positioned for a 2.5x gain on day one. Longer-term targets of $1 and $5 illustrate just how…
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-0.17%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00232522+0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-0.15%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:25
Partager
Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

Cryptocurrency whales have been on the move in recent hours. Here's what they've seen of altcoin movements as Ethereum breaks a new record. Continue Reading: Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000659+2.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1307-1.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358-0.55%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

BTC Whales trekken zich terug: Kan de Bitcoin koers desondanks naar $119.700?

BNB Defies Market Retreats With Record TVL of $13.4B