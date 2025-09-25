Kyrgyzstan to move all government services to blockchain by 2028

Key Takeaways

Kyrgyzstan aims to migrate all government services to blockchain by 2028.

The nation has emerged as a regional crypto leader with over 120 licensed virtual asset service providers by September 2024.

Kyrgyzstan plans to transition all government services to blockchain technology by 2028, according to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Central Asian nation has positioned itself as a regional crypto leader with over 120 licensed virtual asset service providers as of September 2024. Kyrgyzstan advanced legislation in September 2025 to create legal frameworks for stablecoins and state-run mining.

The country’s digital strategy includes tokenizing real-world assets and establishing a state crypto reserve through government mining. Kyrgyzstan has also developed USDKG, a gold-backed stablecoin designed to provide financial security and transparency.

The nation’s approach includes licensing exchanges and building digital infrastructure, creating institutional-level foundations that contrast with patchy retail adoption elsewhere in Central Asia.